The war in Gaza, that is layered over the destabilising shockwaves of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has pushed the world to the very brink. The volatility of the Middle East and Red Sea region and the subsequent rising anger at the West, are reaching levels possibly not seen since the lead up to 9/11.

A devastating Israeli ground offensive on Rafah in south Gaza, which is the last refuge for civilians in the besieged strip, would likely trigger a humanitarian crisis and death toll of unimaginable dimensions.

Since there is nowhere to go, it may see Palestinian families forced into Egypt, which violates a decades-old peace treaty with Cairo and to quote the Norwegian Refugee Council would be “a serious breach of international law, amounting to an atrocity crime” . At the same time an offensive would threaten the lives of the remaining 136 hostages still in hands of Gaza’s militant factions, some of whom may already be dead.