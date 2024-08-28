Israeli forces kill at least nine Palestinians in major West Bank raids

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Israel’s military has launched major raids in the occupied West Bank, including the flashpoint cities of Jenin and Tulkarm, in one of the largest military operations in the area for years.

At least nine Palestinians have been killed, according to Palestinian health officals with theraids involving helicopters and drones.

Israel has targeted multiple cities at once, with Nablus and Tubas also being targeted. It is believed to be the first time it has done so since the second Intifada, a major Palestinian uprising between 2000 and 2005.

Two men were killed in Jenin and seven in Tubas, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

With Israeli forces at war with Hamas in Gaza and facing a major escalation of tensions with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon – both backed by Iran – Wednesday's operation underscored the multiple fronts of conflict sparked by the Gaza conflict.

Palestinian militant groups said they were exchanging fire with the Israeli military, which has conducted near-daily raids in the West Bank since its military operationin Gaza began in the wake of the bloody 7 October attack inside Israel by Hamas. Around 1,200 people were killed in that attack, while another 250 people were taken hostage accoridn to Israeli tallies. The Israeli bombardment in response has killed more than 40,000 people inside Gaza – according to Palestinian health officials – while 90 per cent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been forced from their homes.

An Israeli soldier operates during a raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp early this morning ( AFP via Getty Images )

The armed wings of the Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Fatah factions said in separate statements their gunmen were detonating bombs against Israeli military vehicles in the three West Bank areas.

Kamal Abu al-Rub, the governor of Jenin, said on Palestinian radio that Israeli forces had besieged the city, blocking exit and entry points including access to hospitals, and ripped up infrastructure in the Jenin refugee camp.

The Palestinian health ministry said troops had surrounded Jenin's main hospital, blocking off access with earth mounds - a measure the military said was intended to stop fighters seeking refuge.

An Israeli military spokesperson said Wednesday's operation followed a sharp rise in militant activity in recent months, with more than 150 attacks involving shooting or explosives from Tulkarm and Jenin in the past year. He said the military assessed there was an "immediate threat" to civilians but he said the operation was part of a broad strategy aimed at thwarting attacks.

"This terror threat in this area is not new, it hasn't started yesterday and it's not going to end tomorrow," Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told reporters in a briefing.

Israeli forces walk down the street while raiding the al-Faraa refugee camp near Tubas city ( AFP via Getty Images )

Earlier, the military released the names of five Palestinians identified as militant fighters who were killed in Tulkarm on Monday. Two were claimed by Hamas and three by Islamic Jihad.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz quoted a military source as saying one of the raids was targeted at a network behind a suicide bombing in Tel Aviv last week.

It was the first suicide bombing in Tel Aviv for eight years, but it is thought that the bomber did not reach his intended target, with one passerby hurt.

The Israeli military said forces raided the town of Far'a near Tubas in the Jordan Valley, killing at least four people in a drone strike.Masoud Naaja, the father of two young men killed in the strike, told Reuters he was giving water to some men who asked for a drink when he was wounded."In seconds, very fast, we felt like something came down on us from the sky and there was an explosion," he said. "When I put my hand on my chest, it was full of shrapnel and blood."

Clashes in the West Bank have risen sharply since the start of the war in Gaza. Israel, which says Iran has provided weapons and support to Hamas and other militants, has stepped up operations, while Jewish settlers have also launched frequent vigilante-style attacks on Palestinian communities.Thousands of Palestinians have been arrested in raids and more than 660 – fighters and civilians – have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the war in Gaza began nearly 11 months ago, according to Palestinian Health Ministry figures. At least 30 Israelis have been killed in attacks in Jerusalem and the West Bank during the period, according to Israeli tallies.

A bulldozer blocks a road during a raid of the al-Faraa camp ( AFP via Getty Images )

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, condemned the raids as a "serious escalation" and called on the United States to intervene. Abbas later announced that he was cutting a visit to Saudi Arabia short and returning to the West Bank, where his government is headquartered.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want all three for a future state. Israel has built scores of settlements across the West Bank, which are home to over 500,000 Jewish settlers. They have Israeli citizenship, while the 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank live under Israeli military rule, with the Palestinian Authority exercising limited control over population centres.

Inside Gaza, Israeli forces sent tanks deeper into Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip and launched strikes across the enclave, killing at least 34 Palestinians on Wednesday, medics told Reuters.

Residents of Khan Younis said Israeli tanks made a surprise advance into the centre of the city, and the military ordered evacuations in the east, forcing many families to run for safety, while others were trapped at home.

Palestinian health officials said the Israeli strikes in Khan Younis killed at least 11 people. In the central city of Deir al-Balah, where at least a million people were sheltering, an Israeli airstrike killed eight Palestinians near a school housing displaced families, medics said.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report