Israel intercepts Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg: ‘The show is over’
Israel describes ‘Freedom Flotilla’ as a ‘selfie yacht’ and calls the mission a publicity stunt
Israeli forces have taken control of a charity vessel carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg and 11 others that attempted to break a naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.
The vessel, a British-flagged yacht named Madleen and operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), had planned to deliver a symbolic amount of aid to Gaza on Monday, including baby formula and rice, and draw international attention to the humanitarian crisis.
The FFC said on Telegram that the boat was boarded overnight before it could reach shore. Israel’s foreign ministry later confirmed it was under Israeli control.
The ministry described the Madleen as a “selfie yacht” and called the mission a publicity stunt.
"The 'selfie yacht' of the 'celebrities' is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries," the ministry wrote on X. All passengers were safe and unharmed, the ministry later added. "They were provided with sandwiches and water. The show is over."
More details to follow.
