Watch live view of Gaza skyline as Israeli airstrikes continue to bombard territory
Watch a live view of the Gaza skyline on Thursday 12 October, as Israel continues to bombard the territory.
Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas and said every member of the organisation was a “dead man”.
In his televised address on Wednesday night, the Israeli prime minister detailed atrocities that he said took place during the attack by Hamas militants on Israel, including boys and girls bound and shot in the head, people burned alive, women raped and soldiers beheaded.
Palestinians in Gaza spent the night in pitch darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighbourhoods.
International aid groups have warned that deaths in Gaza could accelerate as the area runs out of supplies amid an Israeli blockade.
The war has already claimed at least 2,300 lives on both sides.
On Tuesday, Gaza’s only power station ran out of fuel and shut down, leaving only lights powered by scattered private generators.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies