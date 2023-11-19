Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

No deal reached yet between Israel and Hamas, White House says

US continues to work to get a deal between the two sides, White House spokesperson says

Vishwam Sankaran
Sunday 19 November 2023 03:12
Comments
Police issue Public Order Act to remove Pro-Palestine protesters in Waterloo station

Israel and Hamas have not reached a deal yet on a temporary ceasefire, a White House spokesperson said.

“No deal yet but we continue to work hard to get a deal,” the White House’s National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the US continues to work to get a deal between the two sides, Reuters reported.

On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that a deal brokered by Qatar between Israel and Hamas had been reached for a five-day ceasefire in exchange for 50 or more hostages.

But a second US official said no deal had been reached.

Israeli defense forces are currently carrying out ground operations in Gaza to destroy Hamas after the militant group’s rampage into Israel on 7 October in which its fighters killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in