No deal reached yet between Israel and Hamas, White House says

Israel and Hamas have not reached a deal yet on a temporary ceasefire, a White House spokesperson said.

“No deal yet but we continue to work hard to get a deal,” the White House’s National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the US continues to work to get a deal between the two sides, Reuters reported.

On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that a deal brokered by Qatar between Israel and Hamas had been reached for a five-day ceasefire in exchange for 50 or more hostages.

But a second US official said no deal had been reached.

Israeli defense forces are currently carrying out ground operations in Gaza to destroy Hamas after the militant group’s rampage into Israel on 7 October in which its fighters killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

