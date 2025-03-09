Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza a week after it blocked humanitarian aid to the territory as both sides in the conflict renegotiate the terms of a fragile truce.

The new letter from Israel's energy minister to the Israel Electric Corporation tells it to stop selling power to Gaza. The full effects of that are not immediately clear, but the territory's desalination plants receive power for producing drinking water.

The dramatic new development comes a week after Israel blocked the delivery of food, fuel and medicines to the area of more than two million people, sending prices soaring and humanitarian groups scrambling to distribute dwindling stocks to the most vulnerable.

Israel said at the time the siege aimed to pressure Hamas to accept its new ceasefire proposal, as it pushes for an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire that was brought in in January. Israel had warned when it stopped all supplies that water and electricity could be next.

open image in gallery Palestinians walk through the rubble of destroyed neighbourhoods ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Hamas accused Israel of trying to derail the truce and said its decision to cut off aid was “cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack" on he truce deal.

Under its new terms, Israel wants Hamas to release half of the remaining hostages in return for a promise to negotiate a lasting truce.

But Hamas has pressed to start negotiations on the ceasefire's more difficult second phase instead, which would see the release of remaining hostages from Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and a lasting peace.

Hamas is believed to have 24 living hostages and the bodies of 35 others.

The militant group on Sunday said it wrapped up the latest round of ceasefire talks with Egyptian mediators without changes to its position, calling for an immediate start of the ceasefire's second phase.

Gaza has been devastated by the war, and generators and solar panels are used for some of the power supply.

open image in gallery A small boy pulls containers full of fresh water on a trolley through the mud ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The ceasefire has paused the deadliest and most destructive fighting ever between Israel and Hamas, sparked by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Hamas' attack in October 2023 killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, inside Israel and took 251 people hostage. Most have been released in ceasefire agreements or other arrangements.

Israel's military offensive has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't say how many of the dead were militants.

The first phase allowed the return of 25 living hostages and the remains of eight others in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli forces have withdrawn to buffer zones inside Gaza, hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza for the first time since early in the war and hundreds of trucks of aid entered per day until Israel suspended supplies.

With Associated Press