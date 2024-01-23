At least 21 Israeli soldiers killed in deadliest attack on IDF since Gaza war began

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 21 Israeli soldiers have been killed in a single attack during an operation in central Gaza, making it the deadliest incident in terms of IDF losses since its war on Hamas began more than 100 days ago.

It comes after the Gaza health ministry said the death toll among Palestinians in the Strip rose above 25,000. The health ministry does not distinguish between militant and civilian casualties.

The Israeli soldiers were preparing explosives to take down two buildings in central Gaza on Monday when they were hit by a rocket-propelled grenade fired by a militant, according to Israeli media reports.

The strike triggered a huge explosion, causing the buildings to collapse while the soldiers were still inside.

The casualities could yet rise further and more names of victims are likely to be announced, Israel’s Channel 13 said.

More follows