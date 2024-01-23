Jump to content

At least 21 Israeli soldiers killed in deadliest attack on IDF since Gaza war began

Israeli soldiers were preparing explosives to blow up two buildings when a rocket strike triggered a huge explosion

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 23 January 2024 06:26
Comments
<p>Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas</p>

Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas

(via REUTERS)

At least 21 Israeli soldiers have been killed in a single attack during an operation in central Gaza, making it the deadliest incident in terms of IDF losses since its war on Hamas began more than 100 days ago.

It comes after the Gaza health ministry said the death toll among Palestinians in the Strip rose above 25,000. The health ministry does not distinguish between militant and civilian casualties.

The Israeli soldiers were preparing explosives to take down two buildings in central Gaza on Monday when they were hit by a rocket-propelled grenade fired by a militant, according to Israeli media reports.

The strike triggered a huge explosion, causing the buildings to collapse while the soldiers were still inside.

The casualities could yet rise further and more names of victims are likely to be announced, Israel’s Channel 13 said.

More follows

