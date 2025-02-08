Watch live: Three Israeli hostages to be released by Hamas in fifth ceasefire exchange
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as three Israeli hostages are set to be released by Hamas on Saturday, 8 February, in a fifth exchange as part of the ceasefire agreement.
Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami and Or Levy will be released, Hamas armed wing spokesperson Abu Obeida said in a Telegram post.
In return, 90 Palestinians, including nine serving life sentences and 81 serving long-term sentences, are to be released.
Under the ceasefire deal that halted more than 15 months of conflict, 33 hostages held by the Palestinian militants in Gaza are to be freed in the first six weeks of the truce in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian detainees, many of whom have been serving life sentences in Israel.
Hundreds of Palestinians, including children, are detained by Israel without charge. Fifteen hostages, including the five Thai workers, and 400 Palestinians have so far been exchanged.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments