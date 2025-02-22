Israeli hostages released by Hamas as Israel to free Palestinian prisoners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Israeli hostages, including a man held captive for over ten years, have been released by Hamas under the first phase of a fragile ceasefire with Israel.

Tal Shoam, 40, who was seized from Kibbutz Be’eri on 7 October 2023, and Avera Mengistu, who has been held since when he crossed into Gaza in 2014, were both handed over to International Red Cross officials in Rafah, southern Gaza.

The Israeli military said the pair had now crossed into Israel where they were due to meet their families. They are two of six Israeli hostages set to be released on Saturday.

Omer Shem Tov, 22, Eliya Cohen, 27, and Omer Wenkert, 23, who were all seized from the Nova Festival on 7 October 2023, are also set to be freed. The final release is expected to be Hisham Al-Sayed, 36, a Bedouin Arab Israeli man who his family says struggles with mental health challenges. He crossed into Gaza in early April 2015 and has been held by Hamas ever since.

The six Israeli hostages are the final living captives to be freed under phase-one of the fragile ceasefire. Under the agreement, 33 hostages were set to be released under the first phase, which comes to an end at the beginning of March.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...