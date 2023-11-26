Watch live: Israel and Hamas expected to swap hostages and prisoners on third day of ceasefire
Warning: This live feed may contain distressing scenes.
Watch a view of an Israeli prison and the Rafah border crossing as more hostages and prisoners are expected to be released as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal on Sunday, 26 November.
Two groups of hostages and prisoners have so far been released by the militant group and Israel respectively.
On Friday, 13 Israelis were freed after weeks of being held captive inside Gaza.
Seventeen more hostages were released on Saturday - including a nine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl whose father originally thought she was dead.
They were among 240 people kidnapped by Hamas during the 7 October attack on Israel when 1,200 people were killed.
A list of a third group of hostages set for release has been sent to Benjamin Netanyahu's office, Agence France-Presse reports.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said there was "reason to believe" a US hostage would be among those released from captivity in Gaza on Sunday, NBC reported.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies