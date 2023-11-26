For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Warning: This live feed may contain distressing scenes.

Watch a view of an Israeli prison and the Rafah border crossing as more hostages and prisoners are expected to be released as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal on Sunday, 26 November.

Two groups of hostages and prisoners have so far been released by the militant group and Israel respectively.

On Friday, 13 Israelis were freed after weeks of being held captive inside Gaza.

Seventeen more hostages were released on Saturday - including a nine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl whose father originally thought she was dead.

They were among 240 people kidnapped by Hamas during the 7 October attack on Israel when 1,200 people were killed.

A list of a third group of hostages set for release has been sent to Benjamin Netanyahu's office, Agence France-Presse reports.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said there was "reason to believe" a US hostage would be among those released from captivity in Gaza on Sunday, NBC reported.