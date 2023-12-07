Watch live: Families light 138 menorah candles for every Hamas hostage still missing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as families light the "Hostages Hanukkah menorah" in Israel as 138 people remain held captive by Hamas on Thursday, 7 December.

Relatives will light 138 branches with each candle representing a hostage who is still missing.

It comes after 110 hostages were released during a temporary ceasefire between Israeli forces and the militant group.

Israel has since resumed its bombing of Gaza, with the country's forces saying they are now operating “in the heart of” the territory’s second-largest city as it steps up its war on Hamas.

The United Nations has warned that “an even more hellish scenario is about to unfold in the Gaza Strip” with Israeli airstrikes pummelling the area.

A British war surgeon who works for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has described harrowing details of patients' injuries at the European Hospital inside the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.