Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Families light 138 menorah candles for every Hamas hostage still missing

Holly Patrick
Thursday 07 December 2023 17:52
Close

Watch live as families light the "Hostages Hanukkah menorah" in Israel as 138 people remain held captive by Hamas on Thursday, 7 December.

Relatives will light 138 branches with each candle representing a hostage who is still missing.

It comes after 110 hostages were released during a temporary ceasefire between Israeli forces and the militant group.

Israel has since resumed its bombing of Gaza, with the country's forces saying they are now operating “in the heart of” the territory’s second-largest city as it steps up its war on Hamas.

The United Nations has warned that “an even more hellish scenario is about to unfold in the Gaza Strip” with Israeli airstrikes pummelling the area.

A British war surgeon who works for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has described harrowing details of patients' injuries at the European Hospital inside the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in