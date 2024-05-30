Jump to content

Watch live: Families of hostages lead Jerusalem’s Pride parade

Holly Patrick
Thursday 30 May 2024 14:51
Comments
Close

Watch live as families of hostages are expected to lead Jerusalem's Pride parade on Thursday, 30 May.

Participants in the march will wear yellow wristbands in honour of the hostages, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

Around 250 people were taken hostage in the wake of Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, in which around 1,200 people were killed.

Israel says around 100 hostages are still being held in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.

Last week, the Israeli army said the bodies of three more hostages killed in the October 7 attack - Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum and Orion Hernandez Radoux - were recovered in a joint operation by the army and the intelligence services in Jabalia, in northern Gaza where there has been intense fighting.

In response to Hamas's attack, Israel has launched a relentless campaign in Gaza that has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians according to Palestinian health authorities.

