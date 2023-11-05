Israel-Hamas – live: Airstrikes target Gaza refugee camp as Blinken says ceasefire risks Hamas regrouping
‘Anyone in Gaza City is risking their life’, warns Israeli minister
Antony Blinken has said a ceasefire from Israel will allow Hamas militants to regroup and carry out more attacks on its rivals as he batted for support for post-war Gaza.
“It is our view now that a ceasefire would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on 7 October,” he said, adding that humanitarian pauses can be critical in protecting civilians, getting aid in and getting foreign nationals out, “while still enabling Israel to achieve its objective, the defeat of Hamas”.
The top US official added that Israel had to take “every possible measure” to prevent civilian casualties in the enclave.
At least 51 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and scores wounded in an Israeli bombardment of Gaza’s Maghazi camp last night, reported Palestinian news agency WAFA.
A large number of people were killed, said Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesperson for the Gaza health ministry, without giving an exact figure.
Blinken walks a fine line on ceasefire as thousands attend DC pro-Palestine event
Thousands of people joined a rally in downtown Washington DC to call for a ceasefire amid Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attempts to walk a fine line between the demands of Israel and the region’s Arab countries.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, Mr Blinken’s Qatari counterpart, told the top US diplomat at a meeting in Amman, the capital of Jordan, on Saturday that mediation to get Hamas to release hostages is jeopardised by the Israeli bombing, the foreign ministry of Qatar said.
Mr Blinken met with the foreign ministers from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, in addition to the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC:
Netanyahu says no Gaza ceasefire until hostages released – as he rejects US calls for humanitarian pause
It comes as an ambulance is struck outside Gaza’s largest hospital, which Palestinians say was evacuating the wounded but Israel says was being used by Hamas.
UK presses for Rafah crossing to reopen to allow trapped Britons out of Gaza
The Foreign Office is pressing for a key border point in Gaza to be reopened to allow British nationals to leave the bombarded territory.
Almost 90 people with a British passport or UK travel documents had formally requested to pass through the Rafah crossing yesterday into Egypt, according to a list produced by the authorities running the border post.
But UK nationals found themselves turned away, with the crossing shut to foreign nationals over a reported row over evacuating injured patients.
The Rafah crossing is the only route out of the territory for foreign nationals and the sole entry point for incoming aid.
Read more here:
How Hamas aims to trap Israel in Gaza quagmire
Hamas has prepared for a long, drawn-out war in the Gaza Strip and believes it can hold up Israel’s advance long enough to force its arch enemy to agree to a ceasefire, two sources close to the organization’s leadership said.
Hamas, which rules Gaza, has stockpiled weapons, missiles, food and medical supplies, according to the people, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation.
The group is confident its thousands of fighters can survive for months in a city of tunnels carved deep beneath the Palestinian enclave and frustrate Israeli forces with urban guerrilla tactics, the people told Reuters.
Ultimately, Hamas believes international pressure for Israel to end the siege, as civilian casualties mount, could force a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement that would see the militant group emerge with a tangible concession such as the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages, the sources said.
Longer term, Hamas has said it wants to end Israel’s 17-year blockade of Gaza, as well as to halt Israeli settlement expansion and what Palestinians see as heavy-handed actions by Israeli security forces at the al-Aqsa mosque, the most sacred Muslim shrine in Jerusalem.
On Thursday, UN experts called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, saying Palestinians there were at “grave risk of genocide“. Many experts see a spiraling crisis, with no clear endgame in sight for either side.
“The mission to destroy Hamas is not easily achieved,” said Marwan Al-Muasher, Jordan’s former foreign minister and deputy prime minister who now works for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.
“There is no military solution to this conflict. We are in some dark times. This war is not going to be short.”
Blinken warns Israel that humanitarian conditions in Gaza must improve to have 'partners for peace'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is warning Israel that it risks destroying an eventual possibility for peace unless it acts swiftly to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza for Palestinian civilians as it intensifies its war against Hamas.
You can read the full report below.
Arab leaders press Blinken for Gaza ceasefire after school blasts
Arab leaders publicly pressed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hours after Palestinians said an Israeli air strike killed at least 15 people in a UN-run school being used as a shelter.
In a rare open display of disagreement, the top US diplomat pushed back as he stood next to his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts at a press conference, saying a ceasefire would only let Hamas militants regroup.
“Right now we have to make sure that this war stops,” Jordanian foreign minister Ayman Safadi told the press conference afterwards.
“This war is just going to produce more pain for Palestinians, for Israelis, and this is going to push us all again into the abyss of hatred and dehumanisation,” he said in a press conference with Blinken. “So that needs to stop.”
Thousands protest ‘genocide’ at DC rally for Palestine
The streets of Washington DC were flooded with Palestinian flags and calls for an end to the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip as thousands rallied yesterday against Israel’s ongoing military campaign.
Demonstrators centred their efforts on Freedom Plaza and began their march late into the afternoon following addresses by a number of speakers. Estimates of the crowd were difficult due to the sheer size but easily numbered in the tens of thousands, if not higher. Activists, pro-Palestinian signs, and flags could be spotted far across the city as the march was unfolding.
A speaker list for the event was not immediately available, but representatives from various Muslim-American political groups and pro-Palestine groups centred in the US were heard giving remarks over the speakers.
John Bowden reports from Washington DC:
As seen yesterday: Aftermath of non-stop Israeli air strikes
Hezbollah leader stops short of declaring full-scale war with Israel – but leaves the door open
As one of the leading figures in the Arab world, there has been trepidation in the West about what Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah might say, writes Kim Sengupta. But there appears little current appetite for a larger escalation.
Four police officers injured and 29 arrested in clashes at pro-Palestinian rally
Four police officers were injured and 29 people were arrested after thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
They were arrested for inciting racial hatred, other racially motivated crimes, violence and assaulting a police officer, the Metropolitan Police said.
Demonstrators climbed on top of the square’s famous fountains as the mostly peaceful group waved flags and banners yesterday afternoon.
