US secretary of state Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to the occupied West Bank on Sunday, where Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas urged him to persuade Israel to agree to a ceasefire as more died in a strike on a refugee camp overnight.

“We demand that you stop them from committing these crimes immediately,” Abbas told Blinken, demanding an “immediate ceasefire” from Israel.

Mr Blinken reiterated the US’s commitment to providing humanitarian aid to Gaza and discussed the “realisation of the Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations for the establishment of a Palestinian state”.

A spokesman for the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said earlier on Sunday that the Maghazi refugee camp was bombed overnight, killing at least 47 people.

Israel has not confirmed it hit Al-Maghazi camp, and a military spokesperson said they were looking into whether forces were operating in the area at the time of the bombing.