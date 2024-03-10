Watch live: Protest expected as Israel’s Herzog visits Amsterdam Holocaust museum

Watch live as protests are expected as Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends the opening of the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam.
A planned protest against Israel's killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza is expected on Sunday (March 10).
The museum told media that it had invited Herzog before the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent offensive in Gaza which has turned many neighbourhoods into ruins.
It said in a statement it recognised that Herzog's attendance raised questions but added that he represented the homeland of Dutch Holocaust survivors who emigrated to Israel.
"We express our deep concern regarding the upcoming opening of the Dutch National Holocaust Museum, where Israeli President
Herzog is scheduled to attend," the Dutch Jewish anti-zionist organisation Erev Rav said.
It is organising a protest with the Dutch Palestinian Community and Socialist International.
It added that while it honours the memory of Holocaust victims, it could not stand by while the war in Gaza continued.
