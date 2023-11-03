The first speech by Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader, since the start of this bloodiest of the Gaza wars, was awaited with both anticipation and trepidation by the international community.

The sheikh is one of the leading figures in the Arab world and a key figure in the “axis of resistance” – consisting of Iran, Syria, Hezbollah, Hamas, Iraqi Shia militias and the Yemeni Houthis – against the US and Israel.

The fiery speeches of Nasrallah were a prominent feature of the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in which both sides experienced significant military losses and a million Lebanese and up to half a million Israelis were displaced.