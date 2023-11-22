Anatomy of a deal: Why a hostage release has finally got over the line

The agreement for a ceasefire and the first large-scale freeing of hostages held by Hamas came after weeks of negotiations which had been taking place against the brutal and bloody backdrop of a war claiming thousands of lives in Gaza.

Around half a dozen countries, most with nationals who were kidnapped in the attack on 7 October, have been involved in the negotiations, which have been taking place with Qatar as the main interlocutor between Israel and Hamas and the US playing an active role.

The deal is basically the same as one which had been discussed in the past – return of a certain number of women, children and those ill among the 240 hostages who were seized in exchange for Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons.