Analysis

Anatomy of a deal: Why a hostage release has finally got over the line

A similar agreement had been mooted last month, only to fall apart as it neared the final hurdle, writes Kim Sengupta. Splits in the Israeli cabinet are among the issues this new deal has had to overcome

Wednesday 22 November 2023 02:09
<p>The families of those being held by Hamas have been calling for their release for weeks</p>

The families of those being held by Hamas have been calling for their release for weeks

(AFP via Getty Images)

The agreement for a ceasefire and the first large-scale freeing of hostages held by Hamas came after weeks of negotiations which had been taking place against the brutal and bloody backdrop of a war claiming thousands of lives in Gaza.

Around half a dozen countries, most with nationals who were kidnapped in the attack on 7 October, have been involved in the negotiations, which have been taking place with Qatar as the main interlocutor between Israel and Hamas and the US playing an active role.

The deal is basically the same as one which had been discussed in the past – return of a certain number of women, children and those ill among the 240 hostages who were seized in exchange for Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons.

