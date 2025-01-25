Who are remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza and when might they be freed?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a year after Hamas attacked southern Israel on 7 October 2023 – killing around 1,200 people and taking another 250 captive – 87 hostages still remain, although Israel believes around a third are dead.

The official Israeli figure for the total number of people still held in Gaza is 91, although this also includes four who were taken in 2014 and 2015, with two of those believed to be dead. A ceasefire deal currently in place promises the release of the hostages held by Hamas and other Palestinian militant factions in Gaza.

The first stage of the ceasefire will last six weeks and see "a full and complete ceasefire" while 33 hostages in Gaza and up to 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israel will be freed. The hostages released will include women, the elderly and the sick.

open image in gallery Female Israeli soldiers Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag were released as part of the first stage ( AFP via Getty Images )

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer previously said most but not all of the 33 – which include children – were thought to still be alive.

In the second stage, the remaining living hostages, including men, would be released in return for more Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas has said it will not release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal.

The first three hostages, Romi Gonen, 24, Doron Steinbrecher, 31, and Emily Damari, 28, were released last weekend, alongside 90 Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli jails. Four more hostages were released on Saturday – female Israeli soldiers Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag – in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails who have also now been freed.

open image in gallery Protesters calling for the return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip react after a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal was reached on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

The Independent details who some of these remaining hostages are below.

Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov (28)

The 28-year-old was captured alongside three other members of his family from Kibbutz Nir Oz. His mother Lena, his partner Sapir Cohen and his grandmother Irina Tati were all released the month following Hamas’ 7 October attack.

Ariel Cunio (27) and Arbel Yahud (29)

The couple were both taken hostage from Nir Oz. Ariel’s brother Eitan Cunio managed to escape from captivity. Eitan went on to tell the Jewish Chronicle that “We are in a horror movie” was his last message from the 27-year-old.

David Cunio (34)

The 34-year-old is another of Ariel’s brothers and was also abducted from Nir Oz. His wife Sharon Aloni Cunio was released in November 2023, along with their twin daughters Ema and Yuly, three. Meanwhile, Sharon’s sister Daniele Aloni and her six-year-old daughter Emilia were also both freed then.

open image in gallery The home of Ariel Cunio and Arbel Yehud standing empty in kibbutz Nir Oz in December, 14 months after they were taken hostage by Hamas ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All rights reserved )

Ohad Ben Ami (55)

The 55-year-old and his wife Raz were both captured from Be’eri, although she was later freed.

Gali and Ziv Berman (27)

The 27-year-old twins were abducted from Kfar Aza, witih Ziv messaging a friend during Hamas’ attack. The brothers’ family said they had been told by the Israeli military that the pair are being held in Gaza.

Shlomo Mansour (86)

The Iraq-born 86-year-old was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kissufim. The chicken coop manager lived and worked there. Meanwhile, his wife Mazal managed to flee.

open image in gallery Kobi Ben Ami, 54, holds a picture of his brother of Ohad, 55, who is still being held hostage in the Gaza Strip by Hamas ( Bel Trew / The Independent )

Daniela Gilboa (20)

The 20-year-old soldier was based at Kibbutz Nahal Oz. She featured in a video published by Hamas in which she pleaded with the Israeli government to bring all the hostages home.

Matan Angrest (21)

The 21-year-old Israeli soldier was on duty on 7 October. It is assumed that he is still in Gaza.

Other hostages include:

Eli Sharabi (52)

Agam Berger (20)

Edan Alexander (20)

Matan Zanguaker (24)

Eitan Horn (38) and his brother Yair (46)

Oded Lifshitz (84)

Keith Siegel (65)

Bipin Joshi (23)

open image in gallery Chanan Choen, along with his wife, Edna Choen, hold up portraits of his sister, 77-year-old Margalit Moses, and her husband, 79-year-old Gadi Moses ( AP )

Omer Neutra (22)

Itzik Elgarat (69)

Gadi Moses (80)

Nimrod Cohen (20)

Tsachi Idan (50)

Yarden Bibas (34)

Ofer Kalderon (53)

Omri Miran (47)

Ohad Yahalomi (50)

Tal Shoham (39)

Sagui Dekel-Chen (36)

A number of people were abducted from the Supernova music festival in southern Israel. Among them:

Omer Shem Tov (21)

Omer made a getaway in his car but was captured when he tried to rescue his friends, Maya and Itai Regev. All three were taken captive - the Regev siblings were released in November 2023.

Avinatan Or (31)

Avinatan was kidnapped along with his girlfriend, Noa Argamani. She was rescued from central Gaza in June, and revealed that they had been separated.

Rom Braslavski (20)

Rom was working on security for the festival. According to an account published by Hostages and Missing Families Forum, he was trying to rescue an injured person in the attack when he was caught in a volley of fire. He has not been heard from since.

open image in gallery A woman visits an installation honouring those who were killed and kidnapped in the Supernova music festiva ( AFP/Getty )

Bar Kuperstein (23)

Bar‘s family say they identified him in a video of Israeli prisoners, posted by Hamas. Since then, they have had no further information.

Other Supernova abductees:

Yosef Ohana (24)

Guy Gilboa-Dalal (23)

Eitan Mor (24)

Alon Ohel (23)

Maxim Kharkin (36)

Segev Kalfon (26)

Eliya Cohen (27)

Elkana Bohbot (35)

Omer Wenkert (23)

Evyatar David (23)

Or Levy (34)

Thailand's government says that six of its citizens are still being held hostage in Gaza: Watchara Sriuan, Bannawat Seatho, Sathian Suwannakham, Nattapong Pinta, Pongsak Tanna and Surasak Lamnau

Hostages believed dead

In November 2023, the bodies of 19-year-old soldier Noa Marciano and 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss were found by Israeli troops in buildings close to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, according to the military.

The next month, the Israeli military said soldiers had mistakenly killed three hostages in northern Gaza who had escaped from captivity. They were named as Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Talalka, 22, and Alon Shamriz, 26. The military expressed “deep remorse”.

open image in gallery Soldiers carry the coffin of Noa Marciano ( Getty Images )

In August last year, the Israeli military announced that the bodies of Abraham Munder, Alex Dancyg, Yagev Buchshtab, Chaim Peri, Yoram Metzger and Nadav Popplewell had been found and returned to Israel. They said the six had died while held by Hamas.

Less than a month later, the Israeli military said troops had recovered the bodies of six hostages: Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Master Sgt Ori Danino. The military said it believed Hamas had killed them shortly before soldiers reached them.

Earlier this year, the body of Yousef Zyadna, a 53-year-old Bedouin dairy farmer, was found by the Israeli military in an underground tunnel in the southern Rafah area. The military later said his son Hamza, 22, had been killed in Hamas captivity, after a forensic examination of remains. Yousef's other children, Bilal, 19, and Aisha, 17 had also been abducted but were released in November 2023.