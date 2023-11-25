Jump to content

Watch live as Israel and Hamas swap hostages and prisoners in four-day truce

Holly Patrick
Saturday 25 November 2023 08:36
Comments

Warning: This live feed may contain distressing scenes.

Watch a live view of an Israeli prison and the Rafah border crossing as hostages and prisoners are expected to be released as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal on Saturday, 25 November.

The militant group is due to release a group of hostages through the Rafah crossing and in return, Israel will release Palestinians from its jails.

On Friday, 13 Israelis were freed after weeks of being held captive inside Gaza.

They were among 240 people kidnapped by Hamas during the 7 October attack on Israel when 1,200 people were killed.

In exchange, Israel released 39 Palestinians, a mix of women and minors, imprisoned in its jails as part of the four-day ceasefire deal.

As part of a separate, Qatar-backed agreement, ten Thai nationals and one Filipino held hostage by Hamas were also released.

The Israeli government published the names and ages of 13 individuals released from captivity in Hamas, with many from the Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Their ages ranged from two to 85 years old.

