Watch live view of Tel Aviv skyline following Iran drone and missile attacks

Watch a live view of the Tel Aviv skyline on Monday 15 April, after Iran’s attack on Israel.

Israel said Iran launched 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and at least 120 ballistic missiles in an assault that set off air raid sirens across the country.

Leaders of the G7 have warned an “uncontrollable regional escalation” in the Middle East must be prevented amid simmering tensions in the region.

In a joint statement following an urgent call on Sunday, countries including the UK and US said they “stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilising initiatives”.

Rishi Sunak earlier confirmed that British RAF jets shot down a number of Iranian drones after the country announced it had launched retaliatory action against its long-standing enemy.

“We, the leaders of the G7, unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel,” the statement, released shortly after the talks on Sunday afternoon, said.

It expressed “full solidarity” with Israel and said Tehran had “further stepped toward the destabilisation of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation” which “must be avoided”.