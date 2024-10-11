✕ Close Israeli hostages’ families march to Netanyahu’s home on October 7 anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

At least 22 people have been killed and over 100 wounded as Israel launched fresh airstrikes on central Beirut on Thursday evening, Lebanon’s health ministry said.

The first strike appeared to target an eight-story apartment block in Ras al-Nabaa, with witnesses reporting continued explosions within the building as a large emergency response rushed to the scene.

The second strike, in the area of Burj Abi Haidar, is reported to have collapsed an entire building, which was engulfed in flames.

It came as the UN’s peacekeeping force said two of its staff were injured after an Israeli tank shot at a watchtower in southern Lebanon, accusing Israeli of “deliberately” firing at the agency’s other positions in what would mark “a grave violation of international humanitarian law”.

And a separate UN inquiry found that Israel’s “relentless and deliberate attacks” on the health system in Gaza amounts to the crime against humanity of extermination, accusing Israeli forces of deliberately killing and torturing medical personnel, targeting medical vehicles and restricting permits for patients to leave the Gaza strip.