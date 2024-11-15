Iran backs Lebanon in ceasefire talks as Israel intensifies strikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Iran will back any decision taken by Lebanon in talks to secure a ceasefire with Israel, a senior Iranian official has said, signalling Tehran wants to see an end to a conflict that has dealt heavy blows to its Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

Ali Larijani, an advisor to Iran's supreme leader, spoke during a visit to Beirut as Israel kept up its intensified bombardment of Hezbollah-controlled areas of the Lebanese capital.

Israel has stepped up airstrikes against the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs – an escalation that has coincided with indications of movement in US-led diplomatic contacts towards ending the conflict.

The US ambassador to Lebanon submitted a draft truce proposal on Thursday to Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri, who is endorsed by Hezbollah to negotiate, two senior Lebanese political sources told Reuters.

The draft was Washington's first written proposal to halt fighting between its ally Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah in at least several weeks, the sources said. The sources did not provide details about the contents of the proposal.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Mr Berri, Mr Larijani said Mr Berri had provided him with "good clarifications".

"We are not looking to sabotage anything," Mr Larijani said, responding to a reporter who asked whether he had come to Beirut to wreck the American draft.

"We are after a solution to the problems. We support in all circumstances the Lebanese government. Those who are disrupting are Netanyahu and his people," Mr Larijani said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ali Larijani, former chairman of the parliament of Iran, attends a press conference after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beiru ( Reuters )

Hezbollah was founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982, and has been armed and financed by Tehran.

A senior diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, assessed that more time was needed to get a ceasefire done and was hopeful it could be achieved.

The diplomacy marks a last-ditch attempt by the outgoing U.S. administration to secure a Lebanon ceasefire, as efforts to end the war in Gaza appear totally adrift.

One major sticking point is Israel's demand to retain freedom to act should Hezbollah violate any agreement - a demand Lebanon has rejected.

Israel launched its offensive against Hezbollah after almost a year of cross-border hostilities ignited by the Gaza war, declaring it wanted to secure the return home of tens of thousands of people forced to evacuate from northern Israel.

Israel's campaign has forced more than one million people to flee their homes in Lebanon, igniting a humanitarian crisis.

It has dealt Hezbollah serious blows, killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders, using airstrikes to pound areas of Lebanon where Hezbollah has political and military sway, and sending troops into the south.

Hezbollah has kept up rocket attacks into Israel and its fighters have been battling Israeli troops in the south.

On Friday, an Israeli airstrike flattened a building near one of Beirut's busiest traffic junctions, Tayouneh, shaking the Lebanese capital. The targeted building was located in an area where the southern suburbs meet other parts of the city, a more central target than most that Israel has hit.

Ahead of the latest airstrikes, the Israeli military issued a warning on social media identifying buildings in the southern suburbs and telling residents to evacuate, saying they were near Hezbollah facilities.

The sound of an incoming missile could be heard in footage showing the airstrike near Tayouneh. The targeted building turned into a cloud of rubble and debris which billowed into the adjacent Horsh Beirut, the city's main park.

On Thursday, Eli Cohen, Israel's energy minister and a member of its security cabinet, told Reuters that prospects for a ceasefire were the most promising since the conflict began.

The Washington Post reported that Mr Netanyahu was rushing to advance a Lebanon ceasefire with the aim of delivering an early foreign policy win to US President-elect Donald Trump, who is expected to be strongly pro-Israel.

According to Lebanon's health ministry, Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,386 in the wake of the Hamas attack inside Israel on 7 October that triggered the war inside Gaza. The vast majority of those casualties since late September. It does not distinguish between civilian casualties and fighters.

Hezbollah attacks have killed about 100 civilians and soldiers in northern Israel, the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and southern Lebanon over the last year, according to Israel.

Reuters