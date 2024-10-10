Middle East live: Israel says it killed two more Hezbollah commanders in Lebanon as Biden and Netanyahu speak
US President Joe Biden and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu discussed a response to the Iranian missile attack over the phone
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
The Israeli military said it killed two more Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon and its fighter jets attacked ammunition depots in Beirut.
Israeli troops also killed a member of Hezbollah in Quneitra, Syria, who relayed intelligence to Syria from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the military said.
The strikes took place as US president Joe Biden and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu discussed a potential Israeli response to Iran’s missile attack in a 30-minute phone call.
The “direct and very productive” conversation yesterday came after the Israeli defence minister, Yoav Gallant, reiterated to his country’s media plans for a “deadly, precise and above all surprising” strike against Iran.
Iran launched a missile attack last week following an escalation of Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel has since vowed retaliation, with some analysts predicting Israel is most likely to respond by targeting Iranian military installations.
Mr Biden reportedly urged Mr Netanyahu to minimise civilian casualties in Lebanon, where the government health minister says more than 2,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks.
Diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire have intensified, Lebanese PM says
Lebanon’s prime minister, Najib Mikati, says diplomatic communications towards a ceasefire have intensified ahead of the UN Security Council meeting, Reuters reported.
We’ll bring you the latest on Mikati’s claims as it comes.
Pictured: Site of Israeli strike which killed five health workers
As we reported earlier, five health workers were killed by Israeli strikes on the southern Lebanese town of Derdghaiya, according to Lebanese authorities.
Here are some pictures of the scene at the Civil Defence emergency centre.
Israel needs to address ‘catastrophic conditions’ in Gaza, US says
The US has called on Israel to urgently address the “catastrophic conditions” in Gaza and stop “intensifying suffering” by limiting the delivery of aid.
Speaking to the UN security council, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said: “These catastrophic conditions were predicted months ago, and yet, have still not been addressed. That must change, and now.”
Ms Thomas-Greenfield added that there must be “no demographic or territorial change” in the Gaza strip, The Guardian reported.
Israeli tanks attacked northern Gaza with force this week, stating they were preventing Hamas from regrouping.
Five Lebanese health workers killed by Israeli strike, authorities say
Israeli strikes on the southern Lebanese town of Derdghaiya have killed five health workers, according to authorities.
The total number of health workers is now 115 since Israel began its bombardment and subsequent invasion last month, the BBC reports.
A makeshift emergency response centre in a church hall was hit by an Israeli strike, killing at least five, with more possible under the rubble.
The Lebanese government says such attacks violate the laws of war.
One Israeli soldier killed in southern Lebanon, says military
The Israeli military said one of their reserve soldiers was killed during fighting with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
Sgt Maj Ronny Ganizate of the Alon Brigade’s 5030th Battalion is the 12th Israeli soldier killed in the ground invasion in Lebanon.
Another reserve soldier from the same battalion was critically wounded in the fighting and rushed to a hospital, the Israel Defense Forces said.
One Palestinian journalist killed as Israel ‘directs gunfire’ at reporters in Gaza
At least one journalist was killed in northern Gaza as the Israeli army was accused of attacking a group of reporters in Jabalia refugee camp.
Al-Aqsa TV photojournalist Mohammad Al-Tanani was killed and reporter Tamer Lubbad was injured in the Abu Sharakh roundabout area of Jabalia, the network said yesterday.
Qatar-based Al Jazeera said its photojournalist Fadi Al-Wahidi was also injured by Israeli army gunfire while reporting on the latest ground invasion.
The “gunfire was directed at the Al Jazeera team, injuring its photojournalist Fadi Al-Wahidi with a bullet to the neck during coverage,” said Anas Al-Sharif, an Al Jazeera correspondent.
Israel says it killed two more Hezbollah commanders
The Israeli military said it has killed two Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon and its fighter jets attacked ammunition depots in the Beirut area and ammunition depots and other military infrastructures in southern Lebanon
.Ground clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, which is also backed by Iran, spread along southern Lebanon’s mountainous frontier yesterday as the Middle East was on high alert awaiting Israel’s response to an Iranian missile strike last week.
Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon has killed more than 2,100 people, most of them in the last few weeks, and forced 1.2 million from their homes, according to the Lebanese government.
Naim Kassem: The former teacher now leading Hezbollah
Naim Kassem: The former teacher now leading Hezbollah
Kassem is widely seen as lacking Hassan Nasrallah’s charisma and oratory skills
Hezbollah drops Gaza truce as condition for Lebanon ceasefire
Hezbollah has dropped the demand for a truce in Gaza as a condition for reaching a ceasefire in Lebanon, rowing back from an often-repeated promise to keep fighting until Israel halts its offensive against Hamas.
Ever since Hezbollah began launching missiles across Lebanon’s border, Hezbollah officials have consistently said they would not stop until Israel ended the war in Gaza.
Naim Qassem, the deputy leader of Hezbollah, broke that link in a televised speech, even as he promised to continue to stand with Hamas and Palestinians in their battle with Israel.
“We support the political activity being led by [Nabih] Berri under the title of a ceasefire,” Qassem said. “If the enemy (Israel) continues its war, then the battlefield will decide.”
400,000 trapped in hell of northern Gaza, says UN
At least 400,000 people remain trapped in northern Gaza, the UN has said, as Israeli forces press on with a raid on the Jabalia refugee camp.
The commissioner general of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, has warned that tens of thousands of people have nowhere to go despite evacuation orders from the Israeli army.
The Israeli military says the raid, now in its fifth day, is intended to stop Hamas fighters staging further attacks from Jabalia and to prevent them regrouping.
Rachel Hagan reports.
400,000 trapped in hell of northern Gaza, UN says, as death toll passes 42,000
Up to 51,000 children in the besieged Gaza strip could be unaccompanied or separated from their parents