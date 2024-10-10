✕ Close Israeli hostages’ families march to Netanyahu’s home on October 7 anniversary

The Israeli military said it killed two more Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon and its fighter jets attacked ammunition depots in Beirut.

Israeli troops also killed a member of Hezbollah in Quneitra, Syria, who relayed intelligence to Syria from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the military said.

The strikes took place as US president Joe Biden and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu discussed a potential Israeli response to Iran’s missile attack in a 30-minute phone call.

The “direct and very productive” conversation yesterday came after the Israeli defence minister, Yoav Gallant, reiterated to his country’s media plans for a “deadly, precise and above all surprising” strike against Iran.

Iran launched a missile attack last week following an escalation of Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel has since vowed retaliation, with some analysts predicting Israel is most likely to respond by targeting Iranian military installations.

Mr Biden reportedly urged Mr Netanyahu to minimise civilian casualties in Lebanon, where the government health minister says more than 2,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks.