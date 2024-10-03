Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: Lebanese refugees fleeing Israeli strikes arrive in Turkey

Holly Patrick
Thursday 03 October 2024 09:18
Watch live as Lebanese people who fled their country out of fear for their safety amid Israel’s strikes arrive in southern Turkey on a ferry on Thursday, 3 October.

It comes after Israel and Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran, clashed in intense ground battles in southern Lebanon for the first time in nearly two decades.

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed Iran “will pay” after it fired at least 180 ballistic missiles at Israel.

The Israeli prime minister vowed to defeat Iran’s “Axis of Evil”, saying: “We are at the height of a difficult war... we will stand together and with God’s help, we will win together.”

Israel then launched an airstrike in Beirut, in which at least six people were killed as it targeted a building near the parliament.

This strike marked the closest an air assault has come to the central downtown district.

It came after Israel suffered its first military casualties in its ground invasion of southern Lebanon, with eight Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers killed in intense clashes against Hezbollah.

