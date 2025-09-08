Israel-Gaza latest: At least six killed in Jerusalem shooting attack as Gaza City threatened with ‘hurricane’ strike
Israeli police said the two attackers had been killed by a security officer and a civilian
At least six people have been killed and 12 injured in a shooting at a busy intersection on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said.
Two attackers opened fire at people waiting at a bus stop around 10.15 am local time near Ramot Junction, at the northern entrance to the city on a road leading to Jewish settlements in eastern Jerusalem.
Israeli police said both attackers were swiftly killed by a security officer and a civilian at the scene. It remains unclear who carried out the attack or their motive.
Hamas issued a statement calling it “a natural response to the occupation’s crimes”, but did not claim responsibility.
The shooting follows a morning post by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, warning of a “powerful hurricane” of strikes on Gaza and that the IDF is “preparing to expand the manoeuvre to decisively defeat Gaza”.
The Prime Minister’s office said Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting a “situation assessment” with security officials.
Palestinian authority head condemns 'targeting of Palestinian and Israeli civilians'
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has issued a statement condemning "any targeting of Palestinian and Israeli civilians".
Mr Abbas heads the Palestinian Authority which governs areas of the West Bank which is not under full Israeli control.
He denounced "all forms of violence and terrorism, regardless of their source" and said that recognising the Palestinian state is the key to ending cyclical violence in the region.
Pictures: Magen David Adom paramedics dispatched immediately
More pictures are emerging from the aftermath of the shooting. Large MDA forces, including ambulances, mobile intensive care units (MICUs), and medicycle first responders, were immediately dispatched to the scene.
The full post warning Gaza of a 'hurricane of strikes'
The attack came after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said wrote on X in the morning: “Today, a powerful hurricane will strike the skies of Gaza City, and the roofs of the terror towers will.”
“This is a final warning to the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza and in luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages and lay down your weapons—or Gaza will be destroyed, and you will be annihilated.
“The IDF continues as planned—and is preparing to expand the manoeuvre to decisively defeat Gaza.”
What we know about the victims who died
Four men were pronounced dead at the scene, including a 50-year-old man and three men in their 30s, Israel’s paramedic service Magen David Adom said.
A woman in her 50s was pronounced dead after being taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in critical condition.
Seven in serious condition, a pregnant women was injured: authorities
Seven people were in serious condition with gunshot wounds and several others were “lightly injured by glass”, Israeli paramedics service Magen David Adom said.
Netanyahu sends condolences to families of victims
“I would like to send condolences to the families of those who were murdered and, of course, best wishes for a quick recovery to those who were wounded,” Netanyahu added.
Netanyahu: authorities cordoning off villages where attackers came from
Speaking at the scene, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said authorities are cordoning off the villagers where the attackers came from.
“We are now engaged in pursuit and are cordoning off the villages from which the murderers came,” he said.
“We will apprehend whoever aided and dispatched them, and we will take even stronger steps.”
