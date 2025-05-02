Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Jerusalem wildfires latest: Israel says firefighters winning 30-hour battle as blaze largely contained

Firefighter planes from Greece, Cyprus, Croatia and Italy were sent to Israel

Stuti Mishra
Friday 02 May 2025 08:38 BST
Israel wildfires close key Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway as flames turn sky grey

Raging wildfires that threatened Jerusalem are finally under control, Israel’s fire and rescue service has said, following a 30-hour battle as aid arrived from Europe.

About 5,000 acres, including 3,000 acres of forest, have been scorched since the blaze started in the hills outside the city on Wednesday.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the situation a national emergency, pleading for international aid. Firefighter planes from Greece, Cyprus, Croatia and Italy were sent to tackle the blaze, with reports saying that Ukraine, Spain, France and some other nations were also committed to sending aid.

The cause of the fires remained unclear, although Mr Netanyahu said that 18 people had been arrested on suspicion of igniting the fires.

At least a dozen people have been hospitalised and 10 have been treated in the field by medical professionals.

“This is perhaps the largest fire ever in the country,” Jerusalem’s district fire department commander Shmulik Friedman told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Stuti Mishra2 May 2025 08:33

What caused the 'largest' wildfires in Israel?

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that 18 people had been arrested on suspicion of starting fires outside Jerusalem, with one allegedly caught in the act of arson, as the country battled possibly its worst ever wildfires.

While the exact cause of the fires near Latrun was still unclear, Mr Netanyahu said the blaze was “not a simple thing”.

Read more:

What caused the Israel wildfires? At least 18 suspects as arson link probed

Benjamin Netanyahu says one suspect caught in the act
Stuti Mishra2 May 2025 08:32

Israel wildfires mapped

Israel is grappling with one of its largest wildfires ever, prompting a national emergency to be declared as the uncontrolled blaze draws close to Jerusalem.

The blaze erupted in the hills west of Jerusalem on Wednesday, starting in the Eshtaol Forest near Mesilat Zion and rapidly spreading due to high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds.

My colleague Stuti Mishra maps the wildfires here:

Israel wildfires mapped: Emergency declared as blaze nears Jerusalem

Fire is being whipped up by strong winds and hot, dry weather
Tara Cobham2 May 2025 07:15

In pictures: Destruction wreaked by wildfires in Jerusalem

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire burning in the Latrun area, in central Israel, on Thursday
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire burning in the Latrun area, in central Israel, on Thursday (EPA)
Israeli firefighters work to extinguish a fire burning near Latrun monastery on Thursday
Israeli firefighters work to extinguish a fire burning near Latrun monastery on Thursday (EPA)
Israel has requested international aid to tackle the fires
Israel has requested international aid to tackle the fires (EPA)
Tara Cobham2 May 2025 07:00

Climate change made Israel's wildfires worse, official says

Anat Gold, the director of Israel’s central region for the Jewish National Fund, known by its Hebrew acronym KKL, which manages forests, plants trees, and promotes settlement in the Holy Land, said the fire was mostly contained.

But she added that workers were struggling to plow buffer zones and fire breaks as the same spots ignited repeatedly in the quickly changing winds.

Gold said the climate crisis, which has resulted in decreased rainfall in the region, contributed to the fire’s ferocity.

“Of course when there’s a series of drought years, it’s a fertile ground for fires,” she said.

In 2010, a massive forest fire burned for four days on northern Israel’s Mount Carmel, claiming 44 lives and destroying around 12,000 acres, much of it woodland.

Stuti Mishra2 May 2025 06:40

Catholic communities return after fire risk reduces

Three Catholic religious communities who were forced to evacuate from their properties on Wednesday were also able to return on Thursday, said Farid Jubran, the spokesperson for the Latin Patriarchate.

He said their agricultural lands, including vineyards and olive trees, suffered heavy damage, and some of the buildings were damaged. But there were no injuries, and historic churches were not affected.

2 May 2025 05:45

Wildfires near Jerusalem largely contained

The major wildfires near Jerusalem have been largely contained, said the Jewish National Fund, which manages forests in the country, though firefighting efforts continue to address remaining hotspots.

Evacuation orders have been lifted, and major highways, including the main route between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, have reopened.

International assistance has bolstered firefighting efforts, with countries such as Italy, Croatia, Spain, France, Ukraine, Romania, North Macedonia, and Cyprus sending firefighting aircraft.

(EPA)
Stuti Mishra2 May 2025 04:58

Evacuation order lifted on dozen towns in Jerusalem hills on Thursday

Israel's fire and rescue authority lifted the evacuation order on approximately a dozen towns in the Jerusalem hills on Thursday.

Three Catholic religious communities who were forced to evacuate from their properties on Wednesday were also able to return on Thursday, said Farid Jubran, the spokesperson for the Latin Patriarchate. He said their agricultural lands, including vineyards and olive trees, suffered heavy damage, and some of the buildings were damaged. But there were no injuries, and historic churches were not affected.

The main highway linking Jerusalem to Tel Aviv reopened on Thursday, a day after the flames had encroached on the road, forcing drivers to abandon their cars and flee in terror. On Thursday morning, broad swathes of burned areas were visible from the highway, while pink anti-flame retardant dusted the top of burned trees and bushes. Smoke and the smell of fire hung heavy in the air.

Tara Cobham2 May 2025 04:30

Tara Cobham2 May 2025 04:00

What caused the Israel wildfires? At least 18 suspects arrested over possible arson link

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that 18 people had been arrested on suspicion of starting fires outside Jerusalem, with one allegedly caught in the act of arson, as the country battled possibly its worst ever wildfires.

While the exact cause of the fires near Latrun was still unclear, Mr Netanyahu said the blaze was “not a simple thing”.

My colleague Maroosha Muzaffar reports:

What caused the Israel wildfires? At least 18 suspects as arson link probed

Benjamin Netanyahu says one suspect caught in the act
Tara Cobham2 May 2025 03:00

