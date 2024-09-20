Jump to content

Watch live from Israel-Lebanon border as Hezbollah launches 140 rockets

Holly Patrick
Friday 20 September 2024
Watch live from Israel's border with Lebanon after Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets into Israel on Friday, 20 September.

Between 140 and 150 rockets were said to have been fired in three waves in the afternoon, targeting sites along the ravaged border.

There is a discrepancy in the exact number of rockets fired from Lebanon; the militant group said it fired 140 on Friday, while the Israeli military said 120 missiles were launched at areas of the Golan Heights, Safed and the Upper Galilee.

The Israeli public broadcaster Kan said that around 150 rockets were fired from Lebanon across the border.

It comes in the wake of fresh airstrikes on southern Lebanon by the Israeli military – with Beirut warning the conflict is spiralling out of control.

Overnight into Friday, the Israeli military destroyed at least 100 Hezbollah rocket launcher sites in southern Lebanon.

The barrage followed a series of suspected Israeli attacks earlier in the week that blew up Hezbollah’s radio and pager devices, killing at least 37 people and wounding at least 3,000 others.

