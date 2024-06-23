For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Israeli soldiers strapped an injured Palestinian man to the bonnet of their vehicle during a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Saturday, inviting condemnation for using people in the occupied territories as human shields.

A video circulated on social media showed a wounded Palestinian man, identified as Mujahed Azmi, lying on the bonnet of a military jeep as it drove past two ambulances.

The Israeli military confirmed the incident and said the soldiers violated protocol after they were fired at during the raid.

"During the exchange of fire, one of the suspects was injured and apprehended,” the military claimed in a statement, referring to Mr Azmi. “In violation of orders and standard operating procedures, the suspect was taken by the forces while tied on top of a vehicle. The suspect was taken by the forces while tied on top of a vehicle.”

The "conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to the values" of the military, it said, adding that the incident would be investigated.

Mr Azmi's family claimed that they asked for an ambulance for the injured man but the soldiers strapped him to their jeep and drove off.

He was eventually transferred to the Red Crescent for treatment.

The incident occurred the same day a 12-year-old Palestinian boy succumbed to his wounds after being shot by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, Haaretz reported.

The child was shot in the torso during clashes in El Bireh city last week.

The Israelis fatally shot two Palestinian men it alleged were militants in Qalqilyah city on Saturday. An Israeli man in his 60s was also shot dead in the same area, reportedly by Palestinian militants.

Violence in the occupied West Bank had been rising before October 7 and has sharply escalated since, with frequent raids by Israeli forces on suspected militants, rampages by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages, and deadly Palestinian street attacks.

The Israelis have killed at least 480 Palestinians in the West Bank since the war in Gaza began, according to the UN.

Israelis protest in Tel Aviv ( Anadolu via Getty )

Israel launched the war after Hamas stormed southern Israel and killed about 1,200 soldiers and civilians and took some 250 hostage. Israel responded by bombarding and invading the territory, killing more than 37,400 Palestinians so far and displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million.

The latest round of Israeli bombardment on Sunday killed at least 39 Palestinians across northern Gaza, according to Palestinian and hospital officials. Rescue workers were scrambling to find survivors beneath the rubble.

Fadel Naem, director of Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, told the Associated Press that more than three dozen bodies arrived at the facility.

Israel said on Saturday that its fighter jets struck two Hamas military sites in the Gaza City area but did not elaborate further.

The killings came just a day after at least 25 people were killed in Israeli strikes on tent camps housing the displaced Palestinians and 50 wounded near the southern city of Rafah.

As Israel continued to pound Gaza, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv calling for new elections and for Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to bring the hostages home. Among the protesters were the parents of Naama Levy, an Israeli soldier who marked her 20th birthday in captivity.