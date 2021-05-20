F

lickering hopes of a ceasefire in the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas, one of the most violent in recent years, have grown stronger with signals that the death and destruction might be coming to an end amid international pressure.

The Israeli military carried out around 15 attacks in Gaza early this morning with Hamas responding with rocket fire. But this was followed by a long cessation of military action with the exception of isolated incidents.

The acceleration towards a possible truce came after Joe Biden told the Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that he wanted “a significant de-escalation on the path to a ceasefire”. The US President had faced criticism, including from his own Democratic party, for not speaking out as the death toll has continued to grow.