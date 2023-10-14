As dawn came up last Saturday, Shani Louk and her friends were still dancing. The music playing in one of the festival’s tents, with its psychedelic canopy, was “Cupid’s Chokehold” by Gym Class Heroes, a New York rap rock band. At the age of 30, Shani may be too young to have known that the track is essentially a cover of Supertramp’s “Breakfast in America”, the classic pop song from 1979 about a young man seeking freedom on the other side of the Atlantic.

But then Shani, a German citizen who grew up in Israel, is similarly free-spirited. A tattoo artist with blonde dreadlocks and a piercing through her top lip, Shani had refused to do military service in Israel because of her strong pacifist views. Her normal attire was very far from the drab green fatigues of the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) and is, instead, the classic uniform of the nomadic libertine, with a permanent tan, tiny shorts, crop tops, boots, and a melee of jewellery and tattoos to confuse the eye.