Man arrested for threatening to assassinate Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

The man walked into a police station and announced his plan, say authorities

Steven Scheer
Thursday 25 September 2025 12:04 BST
Israeli police say they have arrested a man for threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The man, in his 40s, walked into a local police station in the southern town of Kiryat Gat just before the Jewish New Year holiday of Rosh Hashanah began on Monday evening.

The man said he would kill Mr Netanyahu, police said.

"The suspect told officers that he planned to purchase a firearm and shoot the prime minister three times," police said.

The man was arrested and an indictment against him is expected to be filed on Thursday.

Police aim to keep the man in custody until the end of the legal proceedings.

Mr Netanyahu is losing support in the polls

Polls show Mr Netanyahu is losing public support over the nearly two-year Gaza war against Hamas militants, which has led to fears of Israel becoming more isolated globally.

There are 48 hostages still being held in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to still be alive.

Their families have urged the Israeli government to make a deal that will bring them home.

At protests, some family members have even called on soldiers to refuse to serve in the expanded fighting, and for the opposition to call a general strike.

