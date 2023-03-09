Watch live view of Gaza skyline after three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces
Watch a live view of the Gaza skyline after three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces.
The Palestinian health ministry said the trio were killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday (9 March) but no further details were given and the Israeli military did not confirm the incident.
Earlier this week, at least six Palestinians were killed and 11 more wounded during another raid in the city.
In a statement on Tuesday, the health ministry said two of the wounded people had serious injuries.
Israeli authorities claimed one of the men they killed was behind the shooting of two brothers from an illegal settlement near the village of Huwara last week.
There was also unrest at a funeral for one of the six killed in Tuesday’s raid, as Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces fired tear gas at mourners.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies