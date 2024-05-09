Israel-Gaza war – live: Biden warns Netanyahu he will stop some weapon supplies if Rafah assault goes ahead
Biden acknowledges US bombs provided to Israel used to kill Gaza civilians
US president Joe Biden for the first time publicly vowed to withhold weapons from Israel if its forces make a ground offensive into Rafah in southern Gaza.
“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah ..., I’m not supplying the weapons,” Mr Biden, whose administration has repeatedly asked Israel for its plan to protect civilians in Rafah, said in an interview with CNN.
Mr Biden acknowledged that US bombs provided to Israel have killed Gaza civilians in the seven-month offensive aimed at annihilating Hamas. He said the US would continue providing defensive weapons to Israel, including for its Iron Dome air defence system, to respond to attacks from across the Middle East.
There was no immediate comment from Israel on Mr Biden’s remarks, but Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed the Rafah operation will go ahead, saying it must hit Rafah to defeat Hamas fighters there.
The Israeli Defence Forces continued tank and aerial strikes on southern Gaza after moving in via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Tuesday, cutting off a vital aid route.
Why the US is stopping some bomb shipments to Israel?
The United States has suspended a shipment of weapons to Israel, including heavy bombs the US ally used in its campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza which has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians.
The suspension comes as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues a military assault on the Palestinian city of Rafah, over the objections of US president Joe Biden.
The US is reviewing “near term security assistance,” defense secretary Lloyd Austin told a Senate hearing yesterday “in the context of unfolding events in Rafah”.
“We’ve been very clear...from the very beginning that Israel shouldn’t launch a major attack into Rafah without accounting for and protecting the civilians that are in that battlespace,” Mr Austin said. More than one million Palestinian civilians have sought shelter in Rafah, many previously displaced from other parts of Gaza following Israel’s orders to evacuate from there.
The US decision was taken due to concerns about the “end-use of the 2,000-pound bombs and the impact they could have in dense urban settings as we have seen in other parts of Gaza,” said a US official speaking on condition of anonymity. The US had carefully reviewed the delivery of weapons that might be used in Rafah, the official said.
Meanwhile, a US official told the Washington Post that the weapons shipment could still be delivered at White House’s discretion, adding that a “final” decision on how to proceed has not been made.
In any case, the official added, the Israeli military has enough weapons supplied by the US and other Western nations to conduct the Rafah operation if it chooses to cast aside the White House’s objections.
Unicef concerned for 600,000 displaced Palestinian children
Unicef has urged Israel’s government to agree a ceasefire deal as the UN agency expressed concern for displaced Palestinian children.
“There’s 600,000 children that are seeking shelter in Rafah and that many of them have been displaced multiple times already,” Unicef spokesperson Tess Ingram told The Intercept. “They’re exhausted, traumatised, sick, hungry, and their ability to safely evacuate is limited.”
“The area that they’re being directed to evacuate to is not safe. It’s not safe because there aren’t the services there to meet their basic needs, water, toilets, shelter,” she told the outlet. “But it’s also not safe because we know that that area has been subject to strikes despite being a so-called safe zone. So we’re really concerned about that impact of a ground offensive on one of the most densely populated areas in the world.”
Israel says it reopened a key Gaza crossing, UN says no aid entered
The Israeli military yesterday said it reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza after days of closure but the UN said no humanitarian aid entered and there was no one to receive it on the Palestinian side since workers had fled during the military’s incursion into the area.
The Kerem Shalom crossing between Gaza and Israel was closed over the weekend after a Hamas rocket attack killed four Israeli soldiers nearby. On Tuesday, an Israeli tank brigade seized the nearby Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, forcing its closure.
The two crossings are the main terminals for entry of food, medicine and other supplies essential for the survival of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million Palestinians.
The Israeli foray did not appear to be the start of the full-scale invasion of the city of Rafah that Israel has repeatedly threatened. But aid officials warned that the prolonged closure of the two crossings could cause the collapse of aid operations, worsening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the UN says a “full-blown famine” is already underway in the north.
A looming humanitarian catastrophe amid Israel’s Rafah assault
Hamas said its fighters yesterday were battling Israeli forces in Rafah’s east and Islamic Jihad’s fighters attacked Israeli soldiers and military vehicles with heavy artillery near the city’s long abandoned airport.Israeli tank shells landed in the middle of Rafah wounding at least 25 people, medics said. Residents said an Israeli air strike killed four people and wounded 16 others in western Rafah.
The Israeli military said its troops had discovered Hamas infrastructure in several places in eastern Rafah and were conducting targeted raids in Rafah and airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.
The UN, Gaza residents and humanitarian groups say further Israeli incursion into Rafah will result in a humanitarian catastrophe.
A UN official said no fuel or aid had entered the Gaza Strip due to the military operation, a situation “disastrous for the humanitarian response” in Gaza where more than half the population is suffering catastrophic hunger.
Palestinians have crammed into tented camps and makeshift shelters, suffering from shortages of food, water and medicine.
“The streets of the city echo with the cries of innocent lives lost, families torn apart, and homes reduced to rubble,” Rafah mayor Ahmed Al-Sofi said, appealing to the international community to intervene.
No more concessions to Israel in truce talks, says Hamas
Palestinian militant group Hamas said yesterday it would make no more concessions to Israel in Gaza truce talks.
Delegations from Hamas, Israel, the US, Egypt and Qatar have been meeting in Cairo since Tuesday. Citing a source familiar with the matter, Egypt’s state-affiliated Al Qahera TV reported early this morning that areas of disagreement were being resolved and there were signs that an agreement will be reached, without giving details.
But Izzat El-Reshiq, a member of Hamas’s political office in Qatar, said in a statement yesterday that the group would not go beyond a ceasefire proposal it accepted on Monday. It would also entail the release of some Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian women and children detained in Israel.
“Israel isn’t serious about reaching an agreement and it is using the negotiation as a cover to invade Rafah and occupy the crossing,” said Reshiq.
Israel on Monday declared that the three-phase truce proposal approved by Hamas was unacceptable because terms had been watered down. It did not respond immediately to the Hamas statement.
The US said on Tuesday that Hamas had revised its ceasefire proposal and the revision could overcome an impasse in negotiations. Just a few hours before Hamas’s latest statement, Washington continued to say the two sides were not far apart.
“We believe there is a pathway to a deal ... The two sides are close enough they should do what they can to get to a deal,” US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.
‘Very disappointing’ says Israel’s UN ambassador on US weapon halt
US officials yesterday confirmed that Washington paused delivery of a shipment of bombs to Israel because of the risk to civilians in Gaza.
Israel’s UN ambassador, Gilad Erdan, called that decision “very disappointing” but said he did not believe the US would stop supplying arms to Israel.
The United States is by far the biggest supplier of weapons to Israel, and it accelerated deliveries after the Hamas attacks on 7 October that triggered Israel’s offensive in Gaza.
However, Joe Biden has been under pressure from his fellow Democrats and growing campus protests to deter Israel from invading Rafah. His support of Israel has become a political liability as the president runs for re-election.
Civilians in Gaza killed from US-supplied bombs, acknowledges Biden
Joe Biden acknowledged that “civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of” US-supplied bombs.
Mr Biden’s comments, his starkest to date, increase the pressure on Israel to refrain from a full-scale assault on Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge after fleeing combat farther north in Gaza.
There was no immediate comment from Israel on his remarks, but Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the Rafah operation would go ahead. Israel says it must hit Rafah to defeat thousands of Hamas fighters it says are there.
Israel, meanwhile, continued tank and aerial strikes on southern Gaza after moving in via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Tuesday, cutting off a vital aid route.
Biden says US won’t supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah
President Joe Biden said that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah — the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza — over concern for the well-being of the more than one million civilians sheltering there.
Mr Biden, in an interview with CNN, said the US was still committed to Israel’s defence and would supply Iron Dome rocket interceptors and other defensive arms, but that if Israel goes into Rafah, “we’re not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells used.”
Killing of man in Egypt ‘linked to Gaza'
A Canadian man “of Jewish Israeli descent” has been shot dead in the Egyptian city of Alexandria in a suspected criminal case, a security source said, while a previously unknown militant group said it carried out the attack in reaction to the war in Gaza.
The Egyptian security source said the man had been killed “with the motive of robbery” and made no link between the shooting and the victim’s ethnic background.
But a message on Telegram by a previously unknown group called “Vanguards of Liberation” claimed responsibility for the attack as a reaction to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and its move to seize control of the Rafah crossing on Egypt’s border with the enclave. It named the victim as Ziv Kipper, accusing him of working for Israeli intelligence.
Rafah residents face ‘the fire of hell’
Recap: United Nations officials have warned that vital aid is being “choked off” after Israeli forces and tanks seized control of the main aid crossing in Rafah:
Rafah residents face ‘the fire of hell’ as Israeli tanks seize border crossing
Gaza has entered ‘darkest days of seven-month nightmare’ as aid is ‘choked off,’ the UN warns as Palestinians call for US to intervene as ceasefire talks continue, writes Bel Trew, with Nedal Hamdouna in Rafah
