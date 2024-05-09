✕ Close Tanks seen near Gaza border as Israel vows to press ahead with Rafah ground operation

US president Joe Biden for the first time publicly vowed to withhold weapons from Israel if its forces make a ground offensive into Rafah in southern Gaza.

“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah ..., I’m not supplying the weapons,” Mr Biden, whose administration has repeatedly asked Israel for its plan to protect civilians in Rafah, said in an interview with CNN.

Mr Biden acknowledged that US bombs provided to Israel have killed Gaza civilians in the seven-month offensive aimed at annihilating Hamas. He said the US would continue providing defensive weapons to Israel, including for its Iron Dome air defence system, to respond to attacks from across the Middle East.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on Mr Biden’s remarks, but Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed the Rafah operation will go ahead, saying it must hit Rafah to defeat Hamas fighters there.

The Israeli Defence Forces continued tank and aerial strikes on southern Gaza after moving in via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Tuesday, cutting off a vital aid route.