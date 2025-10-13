Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After two years of heartache and many failed ceasefires, the family of hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal did not dare to believe their long nightmare was over.

Seized at the Nova Music Festival during the bloody 7 October attack and held mostly in underground tunnels, the emaciated 22-year-old was filmed twice during his captivity – once, cruelly, showing him watching someone else being given their freedom.

But he was finally released on Monday – one of 20 hostages freed after one of the bloodiest conflicts of this generation – amid scenes of joy and deep pain for families across both Israel and Palestine.

“How long we have dreamt of this day,” said his father Ilan, locked in a group family hug. “Thank you God. Thank you, God. Thank you God.”

open image in gallery Guy Gilboa-Dalal (in black) is embraced by his family ( Israeli Army/AFP via Getty Image )

In Tel Aviv, destroyed Gaza and the occupied West Bank, families were finally reunited, hugging and crying uncontrollably in scenes that would be repeated throughout the day.

In a deal brokered by Donald Trump, all 20 living Israeli hostages and captives were released back to their families and nearly 2,000 Palestinians freed from Israeli prisons.

Among them were hundreds of Palestinians arrested in Gaza, who were sent back home to find only destruction and devastation.

Despite gaping holes in Trump’s 20-point plan for peace, and huge questions of what will happen to Gaza, the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination, there were moments of real joy.

open image in gallery Released hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal, who was kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and taken to Gaza, reacts upon arrival at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital ( REUTERS )

In Hostages Square, central Tel Aviv, thousands of supporters had gathered from midnight to await the moment they had been waiting two years for.

Spontaneous dance parties broke out in the streets as shortly after 8am grainy images of those held started to appear on massive screens set up in the square.

Thin, pale and mostly dressed in army fatigues, the now-familiar faces emerged from Red Cross vehicles and Israeli military helicopters into the sunlight.

Loud cheers rang out whenever Trump – who spent a few hours in Israel being feted by an adoring audience at the Knesset before flying onto Egypt for a post-deal victory lap “summit of peace” – appeared on the screens.

open image in gallery Donald Trump poses for a photo with Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International airport ( AP )

He told Israeli lawmakers that “they’ve won” adding “Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East."

A grinning Netanyahu hailed Trump as "the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House," and he promised to work with him going forward.

Protesters who have taken to the streets every weekend to call on Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire deal described the feeling as “unbelievable”.

“It wouldn’t have happened if it was up to Netanyahu,” says Diti, 27 as another round of releases were announced on the loud speakers.

“Hopefully we will have a normal country and peace. Hopefully Palestinians in Gaza can return to their lives again - we hope this is the beginning of peace.”

In Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, families of the hundreds of released Palestinians also waited anxiously for news outside Israel’s notorious Ofer Prison.

One mother – who had not seen her son Nadir Dar Ahmed, sentenced to life in jail, for more than two years – dropped to the floor, head to the ground in tears when the buses finally appeared.

open image in gallery ( Reuters )

But their celebrations were curbed by Israeli security forces’ control. Palestinian families described soldiers raiding homes of relatives on the eve of their release, warning them not to celebrate – and even smashing decorations and furniture laid out for guests in advance.

Among those freed were over 150 life-sentence prisoners who were not permitted to go home but were deported to Egypt, Turkey or Qatar. Israel was reported to have imposed travel bans on a hundred relatives of the prisoners, effectively separating families.

Even that didn’t stop the moments of joy in central Ramallah.Weeping on the ground by the buses were the family of Nadir Dar Ahmed, released four years into a 20-year jail sentence for planning a stabbing in Jerusalem, an accusation he always denied.

“It’s an indescribable feeling,” says his sister Hidayah, explaining that the family had not seen him since the war began.

In Gaza, frantic families descended on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, scouring prisoner lists for news of their missing loved ones.

open image in gallery ( Reuters )

Among the 1,7000 Palestinian arrested in Gaza since October 7, 22 were children. It is understood all have been held without trial or conviction under the deeply controversial “unlawful combatant” law.

The Independent’s own investigation into the treatment of Palestinian detainees revealed evidence of abuse, torture, sexual violence and even deaths in detention.

Despite the destruction of the besieged enclave, which has been bombed into oblivion and where local authorities put the known death toll at 67,000, families still played patriotic songs, danced and cried when the first buses snaked through the crowds at 3pm.

At one point, one young man could be seen scaling the side of a bus and embracing a freed prisoner through the window of the moving vehicle.

But it was not all joy.Naseem al-Radea from northern Gaza, 30, arrested and held without charge since December 2023, returned back to find almost his entire family killed and home destroyed.

open image in gallery People survey the destruction after an Israeli strike on buildings and a mosque in Rafah, Gaza, in February last year ( AP )

His wife, son, two daughters and mother-in-law all died in Israeli strikes. The only family left is his four-year-old daughter and mother.“I left the prison today thinking of my family and of meeting them,” he said.

“Their image has never left my memory, and they were the first people I wished to meet. All the scenes of longing and meeting them have disappeared; all of that has become a mirage.

“I am now a prisoner of grief. This day has turned into a nightmare. My heart is filled with immeasurable pain.”