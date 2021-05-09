Dozens of Palestinians injured during latest night of clashes with Israeli police

Dozens of Palestinians have been injured in a second night of clashes with Israeli police outside Jerusalem’s Old City.

Palestinian medics said at least 90 people were injured on Saturday, mostly by rubber bullets, stun grenades and beatings, amid protests over threats of eviction and perceived attempts to curb religious freedom among Muslims in Jerusalem.

Police said one officer was injured during the protests after being struck with a rock.

On Saturday evening, a crowd of Palestinian protesters gathered outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate, chanting “God is great”. Some threw rocks and water bottles at police, who fired stun grenades and water cannons into the crowd.

At the nearby Al-Asqa mosque, one of the holiest sites in Islam, some 90,000 people were gathered for nighttime prayers, according to Islamic authorities, to mark Laylat al-Qad, or Night of Destiny, the most sacred night in the holy month of Ramadan.

Police reported that clashes had broken out near the mosque earlier on Saturday in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah as dozens of Palestinians fought Israeli settlers’s attempts to evict them from their homes. Several arrests were made, they said, and one officer was struck in the face by a rock.

Prior to this, police angered Arab citizens by stopping a convoy of buses heading towards Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers. Travellers were upset that they had been stopped without explanation on a hot day during which they were fasting, and blocked the road in protest. It was reopened several hours later.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan said police stopped the buses for a security check, while Ibtasam Maraana, an Arab member of parliament, accused them of a “terrible attack” on religious freedom. She tweeted: “Police: Remember that they are citizens, not enemies.”

The Israeli police force defended its actions as a security operation.

The region is braced for more clashes in coming days. Early on Sunday, the Israeli military said that they had carried out an airstrike on a military post for Hamas in Gaza after Palestinian militants fired a rocket at the country’s south. No casualties were reported.

The current wave of clashes broke out three weeks ago at the beginning of Ramadan, when Israel restricted gatherings outside the Old City. They were later lifted, but anger reignited as Palestinians were threatened with eviction in east Jerusalem.

On Friday, more than 200 Palestinians and 18 officers were injured during a night of unrest at the Al-Asqa mosque. The violence was condemned by the United States, the United Nations, the European Union and Russia, as well as by Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

In response, the Arab League scheduled an emergency meeting on Monday morning. Also expected on Monday is a court verdict on the planned evictions in Sheikh Jarrah.