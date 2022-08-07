Hopes of Gaza ceasefire as Israel and Palestinian militants agree truce after days of violence
Worst clashes in more than a year have left dozens of Palestianians dead
A truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza will go into effect on Sunday evening after a deal was struck with help from Egyptian mediators, the militant group said.
The agreement has raised hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza border in more than a year.
"We appreciate the Egyptian efforts that had been exerted to end the Israeli aggression against our people," Islamic Jihad spokesman Tareq Selmi said.
Clashes first erupted between Israel and Islamic Jihad, the faction it has been fighting in Gaza, on Friday.
Despite worrying world powers, the conflict has been relatively contained because Hamas, the governing Islamist group in the Gaza Strip and a more powerful force than Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad, has so far stayed out.
Gaza officials said 31 Palestinians, at least a third of them civilians, had so far been killed.
Israel has said its Iron Dome defence system has successfully intercepted 97 per cent of rocket attacks against its cities after a weekend-long pounding of Palestinian targets by the country’s military left 31 dead.
The Israeli army said militants in Gaza fired some 580 rockets toward Israel, but that its air defences had intercepted many of them, with two of those shot down being fired toward Jerusalem.
The rockets have paralysed much of southern Israel and sent residents in cities including Tel Aviv and Ashkelon to shelters.
On Sunday morning, Islamic Jihad extended its range to fire toward Jerusalem in what it described as retaliation for the overnight killing of its southern Gaza commander by Israel – the second such senior officer it has lost in the fighting.
“The blood of the martyrs will not be wasted,” Islamic Jihad said in a statement.
Israel launched what it called pre-emptive strikes on Friday against what it anticipated would be an Islamic Jihad attack meant to avenge the arrest of a leader of the group in the occupied West Bank.
The Israel Defence Forces said it had struck 11 Islamic Jihad rocket-launching positions across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, and arrest sweeps against the group have continued.
The hundreds of rockets fired by Islamic Jihad in response were the reason for the continuing operation, according to Israeli security cabinet minister Gideon Sa’ar.
“To the extent that Islamic Jihad wants to protract this operation, it will regret it,” he told Israel’s Army Radio.
Additional reporting by agencies
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies