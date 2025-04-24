Israel deletes Pope Francis condolence tweet within hours of posting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Israeli government deleted a social media post giving condolences over the death of Pope Francis just hours after posting it.

Local media also reported that Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide were also instructed to delete similar posts and not to sign Vatican embassy condolence books.

“Rest in Peace, Pope Francis. May his memory be a blessing,” the post read on the country’s verified X account on Monday, before it was deleted. It was posted alongside an image of the Pope visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died on Monday, aged 88, following a serious bout of double pneumonia earlier this year.

open image in gallery Pope Francis prays at Israel's separation barrier ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The Jerusalem Post cited foreign ministry officials as saying the Pope had made “statements against Israel” and that the post was published in “error”.

The Independent has contacted the Israeli embassy in London and Israel’s Foreign Ministry for comment.

In a separate condolence message, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Pope Francis was a man of deep peace, faith and compassion.

It follows the late Pope’s history of solidarity with those in Gaza. He campaigned for peace for the devastated enclave since the war began in October 2023.

In his final Easter message before his death, the pontiff reiterated his call for a ceasefire in Gaza and said the situation was “dramatic and deplorable”.

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, said the pontiff "was very close to the community of Gaza, the parish of Gaza”.

“He kept calling them many times – for a certain period, also every day, every evening at 7pm," the patriarch added.

open image in gallery Shop owner places a black ribbon over a photo of the late Pope Francis in Bethlehem, West Bank ( AP )

“I’m ashamed by the fact that the Israeli government and the Israeli Knesset did not release an official message of condolences. I’m here in order to express my condolences on behalf of the vast majority of Israeli citizens,” opposition MP Gilad Kariv said on a visit to the central Catholic Church in Jerusalem.

A diplomat also told the Israeli outlet Ynet that the lack of explanation “does not satisfy us, and certainly not the public to whom we represent Israel”.

“Not only did we not say words of condolence, but we chose to erase them – and that looks bad,” said another. “Very bad.”