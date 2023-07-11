For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Warning: This livestream may contain content some viewers may find distressing.

Watch live as thousands of people protest in Israel on Tuesday, 11 July, over a vote on a bill that could limit the power of the country’s Supreme Court.

Demonstrators in Tel Aviv have blocked major highways and faced off with police as Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right coalition pressed ahead with a bill which, if passed as is, would curb the Supreme Court’s power to quash decisions made by the government and elected officials by ruling them unreasonable.

The Israeli prime minister’s drive has sparked protests, with people stopping traffic in major intersections and highways across the nation - some even lay down in roads.

Protesters called for a “day of disruption” on Tuesday in response to the first of three votes on the controversial proposed bill.

At least 42 people had been arrested as of 11am local time (9am BST), local police said.