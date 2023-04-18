Jump to content

Watch live as Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day with a two-minute siren

Oliver Browning
Tuesday 18 April 2023 07:58
Comments

Watch live as Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day with the sound of a two-minute siren on Tuesday 18 April.

President Isaac Herzog on Monday appealed for national unity on Yom Hashoah, the day Israel observes as a memorial for the six million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its allies in the Holocaust, after months of mass protests that have roiled the nation.

“Let us leave these sacred days, which begin tonight and end on Independence Day, above all dispute,” he said.

“Let us all come together, as always, in partnership, in grief, in remembrance.”

Official observances began after sundown on Monday with a ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

Six survivors, including one of the few remaining survivors of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, lit torches for the memory of the siz million killed.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend the main wreath-laying ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial on Tuesday.

