Watch live as thousands of Israelis gather to demonstrate against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul as part of a “national day of resistance” on Thursday (9 March).

Crowds have gathered in Tel Aviv, while other demonstrators are expected to disrupt traffic at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport ahead of Mr Netanyahu’s scheduled departure to Italy.

Protests are being held against the government’s plans to weaken the judicial system on a “national day of resistance to the dictatorship,” according to organisers.

Demonstrators are seeking to ground 100 flights throughout the day, Israel’s public broadcaster reported.

They also say that Israelis living in Italy are also planning to rally against Mr Netanyahu during his stay in Rome.

He is set to meet with his Italian counterpart, prime minister Giorgia Meloni, and a number of other high-profile figures before returning to Israel on Saturday night.

