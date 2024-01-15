At least 19 injured after being rammed by car in Israeli city of Raanana

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 19 people have been injured after being struck by a vehicle in the central Israeli city of Raanana on Monday, paramedics have said.

"We arrived in large numbers on scene and started triaging some 8 casualties in varying conditions," said Israeli EMT Eli Raymond.

Citing witnesses, Army Radio said the incident may have been a car-jacking during which the stolen vehicle crashed. There were also reports of at least one person being stabbed, although it is unclear if the incidents were linked.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service says that number is liekly higher with the ramming indicents having which took place at three separate locations.

The victims include a woman in her 70s in critical condition and a man aged 34 and a 16-year-old in serious condition, MDA says.

Police say the suspect in the car ramming is a Palestinian from the West Bank city of Hebron and has been arrested.

In a statement, police said the man allegedly stole a total of three cars during the suspected car-ramming attack.