Over 80 rockets have been fired toward Tel Aviv from Gaza, according to the Israel’s police.

One woman has been killed in the “unprecedented” barrage, Israel’s police spokesperson, Mickey Rosenfeld, told The Independent.

“One woman was killed in Rishon LeTsiyon [ just south of Tel Aviv], “ he said adding: “It is one of most intense rocket strikes on Tel Aviv, one of the most serious and largest in years, striking into the very heart of Israel.”

“Security is at the highest alert” he said.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas said it had fired over 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv in response to an Israeli air strike that had flattened a tower block.

"We are carrying (out) now our promise (by) launching a massive rocket strike against Tel Aviv and its suburbs, with 130 rockets, in response to the enemy's targeting of residential towers,” Hamas's armed wing said in a statement.

The hostilities between Israel and Hamas have killed a number of militants and civilians in Gaza and at least two Israelis.

Israel has unleashed airstrikes on Gaza while militants have barraged Israel with hundreds of rockets.

The pace of the rocket attack was so relentless that Israel’s Iron Dome rocket-defence system appeared to be overwhelmed.

Rockets are launched from Gaza towards the coastal city of Tel Aviv (ANAS BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

Since sunset on Monday, 28 Palestinians — including 10 children and a woman— were killed in Gaza, most by airstrikes, health officials there said. The Israeli military said at least 16 of the dead were militants.

Two women were killed by rockets fired from Gaza that hit their homes in the southern city of Ashkelon — the first Israeli deaths in the current violence. At least 10 other Israelis have been wounded since Monday evening.

After those deaths, Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said officials decided to "increase both the strength and rate of the strikes" against militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

Egyptian officials said they were trying to broker a cease-fire, but the cycle of violence was gaining momentum. Even before the Israeli deaths, the Israeli military said it was sending troop reinforcements to the Gaza border, and the defense minister ordered the mobilisation of 5,000 reserve soldiers.

The barrage of rockets and airstrikes was preceded by hours of clashes on Monday between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, including dramatic confrontations at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a sacred site to both Jews and Muslims.

What appeared to be some of the most intense fighting between Israel and Hamas since their 2014 war was sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem.

Additional reporting by agencies