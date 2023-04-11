Watch live: Funeral held for mother of British-Israeli sisters killed in West Bank shooting
Warning: This footage may be distressing.
Watch live as a funeral is held for Lucy Dee, the mother of British-Israeli sisters Maia and Rina Dee, on Tuesday, 11 April.
The 45-year-old died on Monday, three days after her daughters were killed in an attack in the West Bank last Friday.
Leo Dee, Lucy's husband and Maia and Rina's father, told a press conference from Erfat Settlement, West Bank, that his daughters Rina and Maia were killed by 20 bullets from a Kalashnikov rifle and his wife Lucy was shot twice.
The rabbi desribed how "his family of seven is now a family of four" and recalled how he was told of the attack and called his family before realising he had a missed call from Maia.
"The feeling she called me during the attack and I wasn’t able to speak to her will come back and haunt me for a while," Mr Dee told reporters.
Mr Dee said Lucy, Maia, and Rina were "three beautiful innocent young ladies in the prime of their lives."
