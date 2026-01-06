Israel minister visits Somaliland as only country to recognise independence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has visited Somaliland, a trip that drew immediate condemnation from Somalia, just ten days after Israel formally recognised the self-declared republic as an independent and sovereign state.

Israel stands as the sole nation to formally acknowledge Somaliland's bid to separate from Somalia. Somalia swiftly denounced Israel's recognition as an "unlawful step" and labelled Mr Saar's visit a "serious violation" of its sovereignty, underscoring the contentious nature of the diplomatic move.

During his visit to the capital, Hargeisa, Mr Saar confirmed he held discussions "on the full range of relations" with Somaliland's president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. Writing on X, the Israeli foreign minister shared images of the meeting at the presidential palace, stating: "We are determined to vigorously advance relations between Israel and Somaliland."

Somaliland's information ministry had earlier announced that Mr Saar was leading a high-level delegation. While specific details were scarce, a senior Somaliland official indicated prior to the presidential meeting that the Israeli foreign minister was expected to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral ties between the two entities.

Saar said Abdullahi had accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make an official visit to Israel.

Somalia's foreign ministry said in a statement that Saar's visit amounted to "unacceptable interference" in its internal affairs.

Abdullahi said last month that Somaliland would join the Abraham Accords, a deal brokered by Washington in 2020 that saw Gulf states the United Arab Emirates — a close partner of Somaliland — and Bahrain establish ties with Israel.

open image in gallery A man holds a flag of Somaliland in front of the Hargeisa War Memorial monument in Hargeisa on November 7, 2024 ( AFP/Getty )

Somaliland, once a British protectorate, has long sought formal recognition as an independent state although it has signed bilateral agreements with various governments on investments and security coordination.

Israel's decision to recognise Somaliland follows two years of strained ties with many of its closest partners over the war in Gaza and policies in the West Bank.

Netanyahu has said Israel will pursue cooperation in agriculture, health, technology and the economy. Following his visit, Saar said "local professionals" from Somaliland's water sector would visit Israel in the coming months for training.

Somaliland lies in northwestern Somalia, shares land borders with Ethiopia and Djibouti and sits across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen, from where Iran-backed Houthis have launched missile and drones at Israel since October 2023, when the Gaza war began.

Omar Mahmood, a Somalia analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank, said Israeli engagement was probably driven by Somaliland’s strategic location but that security coordination was possible without Israeli military installations there.

Saar said on Tuesday that mutual recognition and the establishment of diplomatic ties was not directed at anyone.

Somaliland has denied recognition allows for Israel to establish military bases there or for the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza. Israel has advocated for what Israeli officials describe as voluntary Palestinian migration from Gaza.