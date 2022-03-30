At least five people were killed by a gunman on a motorcycle who opened fire late on Tuesday in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak.

Local reports said that the attacker was a Palestinian from the West Bank, becoming the third Arab assailant to launch an attack in the past week alone ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The previous two attacks, carried out by Arab citizens of Israel and said to be inspired by the Isis terror group, have raised concerns of further violence.

After Tuesday’s attack, prime minister Naftali Bennett held an emergency meeting with top security officials and planned a meeting of his Security Cabinet on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr Bennett said that Israel “stands before a wave of murderous Arab terrorism”.

Mr Bennett said that his government would combat it “with perseverance, stubbornness and an iron fist”.