Israel mass shooting: Palestinian gunman kills five near Tel Aviv amid spree of attacks

Local reports said the attacker, who was shot dead by police, was a Palestinian from the West Bank

Sravasti Dasgupta
Wednesday 30 March 2022 08:13
Comments
<p>Members of Israeli Zaka Rescue and Recovery team cleans blood from the site where a gunman opened fire in Bnei Brak, Israel on Tuesday </p>

Members of Israeli Zaka Rescue and Recovery team cleans blood from the site where a gunman opened fire in Bnei Brak, Israel on Tuesday

(AP)

At least five people were killed by a gunman on a motorcycle who opened fire late on Tuesday in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak.

Local reports said that the attacker was a Palestinian from the West Bank, becoming the third Arab assailant to launch an attack in the past week alone ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The previous two attacks, carried out by Arab citizens of Israel and said to be inspired by the Isis terror group, have raised concerns of further violence.

After Tuesday’s attack, prime minister Naftali Bennett held an emergency meeting with top security officials and planned a meeting of his Security Cabinet on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr Bennett said that Israel “stands before a wave of murderous Arab terrorism”.

Recommended

Mr Bennett said that his government would combat it “with perseverance, stubbornness and an iron fist”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in