Israel accused of war crimes over expulsion of 32,000 refugees from West Bank camps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel’s forced displacement of the populations of three West Bank refugee camps earlier this year amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity, a new Human Rights Watch (HRW) report has found.

Around 20,154 people were expelled from the Tulkarem and Nur Shams refugee camps during ‘Operation Iron Wall’, an Israeli military operation which began on 21 January just days after a temporary ceasefire was announced in Gaza, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Another 11,765 have been displaced from the Jenin refugee camp as a result of operations by Israeli and Palestinian forces in 2025, bringing the total to nearly 32,000, OCHA figures show.

In a damning 105-page report, HRW concluded that Israeli forces issued abrupt orders for civilians to leave their homes, with soldiers methodically storming homes, ransacking properties, interrogating residents, and forcing families out.

open image in gallery Around 32,000 Palestinians were expelled from refugee camps in 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The Israeli military said these were counter-terror operations, with the goal of thwarting imminent terror attacks and preserving its mobility in all areas of the West Bank. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as “another step toward achieving the goal we have set – strengthening security in Judea and Samaria”.

But Nadia Hardman, senior refugee and migrant rights researcher at HRW, said Israeli authorities “forcibly removed 32,000 Palestinians from their homes in West Bank refugee camps without regard to international legal protections and have not permitted them to return”.

She added: “With global attention focused on Gaza, Israeli forces have carried out war crimes, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing in the West Bank that should be investigated and prosecuted.”

open image in gallery Israeli soldiers check the identification cards of Palestinians while they evacuate their homes in the West Bank refugee camp of Nur Shams, near Tulkarem, while the Israeli military operation continues in the area on 11 February ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Israeli authorities failed to provide shelter or humanitarian assistance to displaced residents, with many sheltering with relatives and friends, or turning to mosques, schools and charities for help, the report states

The Independent has contacted the Israeli military for further comment.

The report, titled ‘All My Dreams Have Been Erased’: Israel’s Forced Displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank, includes interviews with 31 displaced Palestinians from the three camps, and analysed satellite imagery, Israeli military demolition orders, and verified photos of the military operations, HRW said.

One 54-year-old woman told the organisation that Israeli soldiers “were yelling and throwing things everywhere…. It was like a movie scene – some had masks and they were carrying all kinds of weapons. One of the soldiers said, ‘You don’t have a house here anymore. You need to leave.’”

The three camps were first established in the 1950s, to house Palestinians who were expelled from their homes or who fled from Israel-proper after the Jewish state was created in 1948.