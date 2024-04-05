How many weapons does the UK export to Israel?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK government is facing renewed calls to stop exporting weapons to Israel in light of the country’s alleged breaches of international humanitarian law (IHL) since the October 7 Hamas attacks.

The Israeli government was heavy criticised by world leaders on April 2 following the killings of seven aid workers in a targeted air strike in Gaza. The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) accepted responsibility for their deaths, claiming they were unintentional.

The attack brought the number of aid workers killed in Israel since October to 203, according to the Aid Worker Security Database.

A vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, April 2 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Responding to the events, a spokesperson for Rishi Sunak said the prime minister was “appalled” and believes “too many aid workers and ordinary civilians have lost their lives in Gaza and the situation is increasingly intolerable.”

In the days following, more than 600 lawyers have co-signed an open letter to the UK government calling for them to suspend weapons export licences that currently allow arms to be sold to Israel from UK-based companies.

The letter, signed by former Supreme Court president Lady Hale, says the UK’s inaction “falls significantly short of your government’s obligations under international law.”

The Lib Dems and SNP have both called for military exports to be suspended, while Labour’s say suspension will be necessary if legal advice suggest Israel has broken international law.

The government has not yet answered calls to publish legal advice it has reportedly received on the matter.

How many weapons does the UK export to Israel?

The UK has approved almost £57m worth of military goods for export to Israel from 2022 to June 2023, according to the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT).

This comprises 151 “standard” licences – including £19m for aircraft, helicopters and drones – £10m for armoured vehicles and tanks, and £3m for grenades, bombs, missiles and countermeasures.

Since 2015, the total value of the UK’s military exports to Israel stands at £487m.

An Israeli Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft, April 2023 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Following the April 2 aid convoy strike, CAAT have claimed the drone that was used could have been powered by a British-made engine component.

CAAT spokesperson Emily Apple said: “This government is complicit in the murder of UK aid workers in Gaza. It has had every opportunity to impose an arms embargo and has refused to do so.”

These figures exclude “open” licences, which do not limit the quantity or value of exports. The CAAT says that UK sources supply Israel up to 15 per cent of the value of their F-35 planes which are used in airstrikes.

The government is yet to release export data which covers the period after June 2023.