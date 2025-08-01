Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Zoo worker mauled to death by tiger after it escaped during behind-the-scenes tour

Uriel Nuri, 36, was rushed to hospital with extensive head injuries after he was attacked at Jerusalem Biblical Zoo

Alexander Butler
Friday 01 August 2025 16:36 BST
The zoo worker was killed by a tiger at Jerusalem Biblical Zoo (file photo)
The zoo worker was killed by a tiger at Jerusalem Biblical Zoo (file photo) (Yoninah/CC BY-SA 3.0)

A zoo worker has been mauled to death by a tiger after it escaped an enclosure while being fed.

Uriel Nuri, 36, was rushed to hospital with extensive head injuries after he was found unconscious at Jerusalem Biblical Zoo on Friday.

The zoo said it was working with Israeli police to investigate how the big cat escaped into the courtyard where Mr Nuri was working, the BBC reports.

Mr Nuri was head of the zoo’s carnivores team, according to his Instagram page, where he posted videos about his work.

"After prolonged resuscitation efforts, the team was forced to declare him dead," Hadassah Medical Center said. “The hospital staff is accompanying his family at this difficult time and shares in their grief."

Uriel Nuri, 36, was rushed to hospital with extensive head injuries after he was found unconscious (Zoo institutes)

The 62-acre zoo is home to dozens of species of animals. As its name suggests, its particular focus is on animals which appear in the Bible, as well as endangered species from around the world.

In a Facebook post last month during Israel’s war with Iran, Mr Nuri wrote about his dedication to his work even during times of emergency and posted a photo of himself feeding a leopard.

Police are currently investigating whether a technical malfunction in the door to the enclosure allowed the animal to escape, the Ynet news site reported.

A zoo spokesperson said: "The tragic event occurred this morning, when during a routine activity to prepare the tigers for enrichment, which took place as part of a behind-the-scenes tour for visitors to the zoo, a tiger managed to escape from the tiger enclosure into the inner courtyard and attack one of the zoo employees who was preparing the activity.

"At no point was there any physical danger to the visitors, who stood protected behind a glass window. With the help of the Israel Police, we are now conducting a comprehensive investigation to understand how the tiger managed to escape into the courtyard."

