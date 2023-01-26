Israeli raid in West Bank kills nine in deadliest violence for years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians – including a 60-year-old woman – during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank, making Thursday one of the deadliest days in the territory for years.

A gun battle broke out when Israeli commandos conducted a rare daytime operation in the Jenin refugee camp, where the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group has a major foothold.

At least one of the dead was identified by Palestinians as a militant but it was not clear how many others were affiliated with armed groups. Dozens of people were wounded in he clashes.

It comes weeks into Israel's new government – its most right-wing ever – which has pledged to take a hard line against the Palestinians and ramp up settlement construction.

Relatives mourn the dead after the Israeli raid in Jenin (AFP via Getty Images)

It also comes days before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit the region.

Palestinian health minister May Al-Kaila said paramedics were struggling to reach the wounded amid the fighting. She also accused the military of firing tear gas at the pediatric ward of a hospital, causing children to choke. Video from the hospital showed women carrying children out of hospital rooms and into the corridor. The military said tear gas had likely wafted into the hospital from the clashes nearby.

Jenin hospital identified the woman killed as Magda Obaid and the Israeli military said it was looking into reports of her death. The health ministry earlier identified another of the dead as Saeb Azriqi, 24, who was brought to a hospital in critical condition after being shot, and died from his wounds.

A Palestinian protester hurls a stone at Israeli forces at the northern entrance to Ramallah (AFP via Getty Images)

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade — an armed militia affiliated with Fatah, the secular political party that controls the Palestinian Authority – claimed one of the dead, Izz al-Din Salahat, as a fighter.

“We ask that the international community help the Palestinians against this extremist right-wing government and protect our citizens,” Akram Rajoub, the governor of Jenin, told Associated Press.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have soared since Israel launched the raids last spring, following a spate of Palestinian attacks that killed 19 people, while another round of attacks later in the year brought the death toll to 30.

Palestinian protesters hurl stones at Israeli forces on Thursday (AFP via Getty Images)

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed last year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2004, according to the Israeli rights group B'Tselem.

Israel says most of the dead were militants. But youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed. So far this year, and not including Thursday, one-third of the Palestinians killed by Israeli troops or civilians had ties to armed groups.