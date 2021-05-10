Explosions heard in Jerusalem after Hamas fires rockets

A rocket attack was launched on Jerusalem on Monday, following another day of violence.

Several explosions and sirens were heard across the tinderbox city in the early evening,

Hamas said it was responsible for firing the rockets, saying they were launched as a response to Israeli ‘crimes and aggression.’

Rocket sirens were also heard in southern Israel.

Earlier in the day, hundreds were injured in violence as Israeli police fired tear gas and stun grenades at rock-throwing protesters in a wave of unrest that rocked Jersualem’s Old City.